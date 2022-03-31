AEW Dynamite Results (3/30): Toni Storm Debuts, CM Punk In Action, MJF & Wardlow

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The Owen Hart Tournament qualifiers began tonight with The Bunny facing a mystery opponent. CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson were in action tonight as well. Andrade El Idolo faced Darby Allin in this week’s main event.

Dynamite Results

CM Punk def. Max Caster Jon Moxley def. Jay Lethal FTR def. Gunn Club Bryan Danielson def. Wheeler Yuta via submission Toni Storm def. The Bunny to qualify for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Andrade def. Darby Allin

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk Is Going After The AEW Championship

CM Punk squared off against Max Caster in the first match of the night. Caster made a Will Smith during his rap to the ring. Punk got Caster to the canvas and went to work on his injured arm to start off the action. Punk went for a Crossbody but Caster countered into a Double Knees.

Caster followed it up with Double Knees and then a Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Max distracted the official and Bowens tripped up Punk. Caster went for the Mic Drop but Punk dodged it and planted Max with a Tombstone Piledriver. Punk then applied the Anaconda Vice for the submission victory.

CM Punk was interviewed after the match and Tony Schiavone asked him about making the title belt pose after his victory over Dax Harwod last week. Punk said he doesn’t care if the champion is Adam Cole or Hangman Page, because when his time in AEW is done, he will have more gray in his beard, more scars, and be AEW Champion.

Leaving no doubt in anyone's mind, @CMPunk is going after the GOLD here at #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/v72abpAZCx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

Jon Moxley def. Jay Lethal

Jon Moxley battled Jay Lethal on tonight’s Dynamite. Jay wanted to shake Jon’s hand before the match but Mox smacked it away. Moxley dominated early and sent Jay Lethal out of the ring. Moxley connected with a German Suplex but Lethal battled back. Jay sent Moxley to the outside and connected with a Suicide Dive.

Back in the ring, Lethal ducked under a Clothesline and hit Lethal Combination on Moxley for a two count. Jay went for Lethal Injection but Moxley was able to counter into a submission hold. Lethal escaped and planted Moxley with a Brainbuster for another near fall. Jay went for the Figure Four but Moxley escaped and hit the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory. Moxley and Lethal then shook hands after the match.

Paradigm Shift by @JonMoxley on @TheLethalJay and he scores the victory in this tremendously physical match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/EeuZZ80aKS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

FTR Picked Up A Win, Wardlow Tried To Attack MJF

FTR faced Gunn Clubb tonight and Billy Gunn was ringside for the match. MJF joined commentary after saying The Pinnacle is going to start picking up some wins in a conversation with FTR earlier on the show.

Dax and Colten Gunn began the match and Gunn Club took control and isolated Cash Wheeler in the ring. Cash connected with a Back Body Drop and started making his way to the corner but Colten prevented the tag.

Austin Gunn got the tag but Dax was able to tag in at the same time. Harwood hit a big Clothesline for a near fall as Wardlow was shown arriving at the venue. Wardlow beat the hell out of security and started heading to the ring. However, the numbers game caught up to him and there was too much security and he couldn’t get down to the ringside area. FTR took control and hit the Big Rig for the pinfall victory. FTR and MJF argued after the match as Harwood & Wheeler are still friends with Wardlow.

Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz Confronted JAS

Jericho Appreciation Society cut a promo tonight and Chris claimed that he is the revolutionary force in sports entertainment and everyone has been talking about him for the past few weeks. Jericho added that a lot of people wanted to be a part of the group but he selected these five and everyone else can “GFY”.

Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz showed up and Eddie had a madball. A brawl broke out and Kingston hit Backfist to the Future. Daniel Garcia got booted in the face from Ortiz as Jake Hager planted Kingston with a Spinebuster. JAS got Kingston in the Sharpshooter and Jericho whipped Eddie with his belt to end the segment.

Bryan Danielson Tapped Out Wheeler YUTA

Bryan Danielson faced Wheeler YUTA in a singles match tonight. The action started off back and forth with neither wrestler getting an advantage. Danielson went for a series of submission holds but Wheeler kept escaping and eventually leveled Bryan with a Dropkick.

When Dynamite returned from a commercial, Danielson got Wheeler in Cattle Mutiliation but YUTA battled back with elbows to the face. Danielson hit the Running Knee and got Wheeler in the LeBell Lock for the submission victory.

What a match! @bryandanielson gets the victory in this hard fought battle against @WheelerYuta! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/C6M5AXtNiI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

Hangman Page & Jurassic Express Interrupted the Undisputed Elite, FTR Wants Another Match Against The Young Bucks

Adam Cole came to the ring with the AEW Championship he stole and reDragon had Jurassic Express’ AEW titles. “The Undisputed Elite” had their names on the titles written on pieces of tape they stuck there. Cole said that the actual champions are not invited to the party because the new era of AEW needs to take control. ReDragon added that they are three of the baddest men in the company and Cole suggested they celebrate all week.

Three men that totally believe their own hype just made their way to the #AEW ring here at #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! It's @adamcolepro, @KORCombat and @thebobbyfish here for the #UndisputedElite's Championship Celebration! pic.twitter.com/Iz6dL0Mxvj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

Hangman Page arrived in a Tesla with horns on it and rushed the ring. Hangman brawled with the trio until Jurassic Express and Christian Cage showed up. Hangman set up for the Buckshot Lariat but Cole and reDragon retreated.

Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa backstage. Rosa said she’s the first Mexican born women’s world champ and she clawed her way to the top of the division. Rosa added that every time she gets to the top, bullies want to take her down. The champ stated that “pillars” get knocked down but foundations stay standing and she will be a foundation of this company. Thunder said that Nyla can keep talking but she wants to fight. Rosa said that she wants to wrestle the best in the world and defend the title everywhere.

Your #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa is here to make a statement, after being rudely interrupted last week! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xKrFnc1M2m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

FTR cut a backstage promo as well and said that the Ass Boys (Gunn Club) said that they take things too seriously and admitted that might be true. FTR vowed to win the ROH Tag Team Championships on Friday and get the AEW tag titles back soon. FTR then challenged the Young Bucks again to determine who is the best team.

#FTR (@CashWheelerFTR/ @DaxFTR) has an agenda: to win the #ROH World Tag Team Championship & to defeat the @youngbucks proving they are the best Tag Team in the world.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9Uc1OtNhKh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

Toni Storm Debuted & Qualified For The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

The Bunny faced the debuting Toni Storm in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying match. Bunny got in some offense early but Toni quickly battled back. Storm hit a Clothesline as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, The Bunny went for a Hip Attack but Toni blocked it. Toni hit a German Suplex and followed it up with Strong Zero for the pinfall victory. Toni Storm has qualified for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Andrade def. Darby Allin

Andrade El Idolo battled Darby Allin in this week’s main event. Andrade hit a running knee early and went for the cover but Allin kicked out. Andrade continued to control the action as Dynamite went to a final commercial break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, Andrade went for a Razor’s Edge but Allin escaped. Andrade took control again and went to take off his belt and use it as a weapon but the referee caught him. Darby capitalized with a Cutter for a near fall.

Both men battled to the top rope and Andrade lifted Darby up but he escaped again. Allin hit a Crucifix Driver and then transitioned into an Armbar. Jose was about to help Andrade but Sting took him out. Butcher and Blade made their way down the ramp and walked right into one of Darby’s patented dives. Back in the ring, Andrade quickly capitalized on the distraction and hit the Hammerlock DDT for the pinfall victory.

After the match, AFO attacked Sting but The Hardy’s made the save. Matt hit the Twist of Face and Jeff connected with the Swanton Bomb on Marq

Quen to close the show.