AEW Dynamite Results, Takeaways (11/16/22): Full Gear Go-Home Show, Captain Insano

AEW Dynamite airs live from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut tonight. It is the final episode of AEW Dynamite before Full Gear this weekend.

AEW Dynamite Results (11/16/22)

Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson def. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

Here are the takeaways from this week’s episode of Dynamite:

Blackpool Combat Club def. Jericho Appreciation Society

Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara battled Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in the first match of the night. Jericho will defend the ROH Championship against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli at Full Gear this Saturday night.

Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara started off the match in the ring as Jericho and Castagnoli battled outside the ring. BCC reigned down elbows on JAS in the ring before Danielson got Guevara in a submission hold.

Claudio tagged in and Sammy hit him a Dropkick. Guevara posed in the ring as the crowd booed. Castagnoli showed off his strength and lifted Guevara up for a delayed Vertical Suplex. Claudio delivered a Suplex to Jericho and then a Splash to Guevara.

Danielson tagged back in and hit Guevara with a chop to the chest that echoed throughout the arena. Bryan followed it up with some kicks in the corner of the ring. Guevara raked Danielson’s injured eye and tagged in the ROH Champion.

Chris Jericho lit up Danielson’s chest with several chops and posed for the booing crowd. Jericho flipped the crowd off but it allowed Bryan time to regroup. Danielson stomped on Le Champion’s elbow and tagged in Castagnoli.

Claudio locked in a submission hold as ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni cackled into the headset. Guevara tagged in and was greeted with a loud “you suck!” chant from the AEW Galaxy.Jericho bashed Bryan Danielson on the head with Floyd the baseball bat as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Castagnoli hit a running uppercut and went for the Neutralizer but Jericho escaped. Claudio connected with a springboard uppercut for a two count. Chris locked in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring as Sammy took out Danielson with a flip over the top rope.

Bryan broke it up with a Dropkick off the top rope. Guevara tagged in and Danielson leveled him with a rolling elbow strike to the face. Danielson followed it up with several kicks to the chest. Sammy raked Danielson’s eye again and went for the GTH but Bryan countered into the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring. Guevara was able to reach the bottom rope but the match continued.

Danielson perched Guevara up on the top turnbuckle and set up for a Superplex but Guevara bit Bryan in the head. Sammy connected with a Cutter and Jericho tagged in. Chris hit a Lionsault and went for the cover but Castagnoli broke it up.

Castagnoli hit Guevara with a massive uppercut and knocked him out of the ring. Danielson and Jericho ran into each other at the same time and crashed to the canvas. Castagnoli got Jericho in the Giant Swing as Jericho had Floyd the baseball bat in his hand. Claudio took the baseball bat away and posed with it while applying the Sharpshooter to Jericho. Chris submitted and Blackpool Combat Club picked up the victory.

What a way to cap off the first bout of #AEWDynamite tonight LIVE on TBS!#BlackpoolCombatClub's @ClaudioCSRO and bryandanielson head into the #AEWFullGear PPV this Saturday with momentum as they pick up the victory tonight! pic.twitter.com/GGzWtLYqGD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

Swerve Strickland Picked Up A Win, Captain Insano Appeared

Anthony Bowens battled Swerve Strickland tonight on AEW Dynamite. Before the match, The Acclaimed premiered a music video featuring Captain Insano and Billy Gunn. Before the match, Billy Gunn attacked Strickland on the entrance ramp.

The referee kicked Max Caster and Billy Gunn out from ringside. Caster mocked Jay Leno for suffering burns recently during his rap and the AEW commentators quickly wished him well at the start of the match.

Strickland dominated the match early and sent Bowens over the barricade as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Strickland was still in control of the match and beat Bowens down in the corner of the ring. Swerve applied an armbar in the middle of the ring and did pushups while doing so. Bowens battled to his feet and drove Strickland into the turnbuckle.

Strickland hopped to the middle turnbuckle but Bowens tripped him up. Bowens stayed on the attack with forearm strikes and followed it up with a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Swerve planted Bowens with a Suplex and a boot to the head for a near fall. Strickland hit the Swerve Stomp but Bowens somehow kicked out at two and the match continued. Swerve went back to worn on Bowens injured arm and hit a slam for the pinfall victory.

