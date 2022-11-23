AEW Dynamite Results, Takeaways (11/23/22): Full Gear Fallout, Title Matches

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight from the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It is the first episode of Dynamite following Full Gear 2022.

The Thanksgiving edition of Dynamite will feature match 2 of the Best of 7 series between Death Triangle and The Elite. The Trios Championships will be on the line in every single match of the series.

Chris Jericho will defend the ROH Championship against Tomoriho Ishii. Jericho retained the title at Full Gear by defeating Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a 4-Way match.

Orange Cassidy is set to defend the All-Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. Ethan Page and Ricky Starks will battle in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the match will face MJF for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is coming.

William Regal is set to speak following his betrayal of Jon Moxley at Full Gear. Regal slid MJF the brass knuckles to hand Maxwell the AEW World Championship in the main event of the PPV.

