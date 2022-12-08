AEW Dynamite Results, Takeaways (12/7/22): MJF & Ricky Starks, The Acclaimed vs. FTR, William Regal

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. It is the final episode of Dynamite before ROH Final Battle this Saturday. In addition to the takeaways below, Jon Moxley delivered a backstage promo and said the Blackpool Combat Club will bring back the ROH and ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle.

Dynamite Results (12/7)

Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Samoa Joe def. Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia

Jade Cargill & The Baddies def. Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue

The Acclaimed def. FTR to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

MJF & Ricky Starks Had An Epic Confrontation

Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, Ethan Page, Shawn Dean, Butcher, Blade, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, Kip Sabian, Dalton, Castle, competed in a Battle Royale to open the show. The winner receives the Dynamite Diamond Ring which was won by AEW World Champion MJF the past three years.

Dalton Castle hit Brian Cage with a big boot but he shrugged it off. Cage sent Castle over the top rope but The Boys caught him and paraded him around the ring. Cage then launched Castle over the top rope and he crashed onto The Boys and then to the floor. Jungle Boy got Cage over the top rope but he landed on the apron. He connected with Double Knees off the top rope onto Cage for the elimination as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Butcher was eliminated by Ricky Starks. Jungle Boy sent Lee Moriarty over the top rope but got hit with a big boot from W. Morrissey. He then hit him with a Chokeslam onto the ring apron. Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Ricky Starks were the final three. Ethan and Matt beat Starks down until Ricky battled back. Ricky launched Matt over the top rope and hit Page with a Tornado DDT.

Starks went for a Spear but Page blocked it. Ricky then sent Page to the floor to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. AEW World Champion MJF made his way to the ring and joined Starks for. a promo.

MJF cut a promo on Bryan Danielson and claimed he’s terrified of him after what he did to Regal. Maxwell vowed to win their match next week at Winter is Coming to retain the Dynamite Diamond Ring and the AEW World Championship.

Friedman told Starks that he is really talented and got hit with “shut the f*** up!” chant. MJF stole The Rock’s catchphrase and told Ricky he’s a roody poo candy ass and called Starks a “dollar store Dwayne”. Maxwell joked that he is going to start calling Ricky “The Pebble” and vowed to put him in his pocket, and skip his scrawny ass all the way back to Billy Corgan’s NWA so he can wrestle on YouTube where he belongs. Friedman stated that he is a generational talent and his reign of terror has just begun.

Starks called MJF “Maxipad” and the crowd loudly chanted it. Starks went on an awesome rant about how MJF is cheap and didn’t deliver for the fans when they got behind him. Ricky told Maxwell that he avoids pressure. Starks vowed to take the title from MJF next week at Dynamite: Winter is coming. MJF booted Starks in the balls and went to hit him with the Dynamite Diamond Ring but Starks ducked and hit a Spear to an incredible pop from the crowd. Starks posed in the ring as the crowd cheered to end the segment.

Samoa Joe Retained the TNT Championship

Samoa Joe defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin tonight on AEW Dynamite. Darby knocked Joe out of the ring and went for his patented dive but Samoe Joe simply stepped aside and Allin crashed into the barricade. Joe swung Darby into the barricade and The King of Television dominated the match early. The champion exposed the concrete floor and hit him with a Spinebuster on the floor as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Joe hurled Darby off the apron into the ring post and he spun around before crashing to the floor.

Allin battled back and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Darby threw caution to the win and hit Samoa Joe with a Coffin Drop onto the floor. Back in the ring, Allin hit a Stunner and followed it up with a Code Red. Darby went for a Coffin Drop in the ring but Joe caught him in the Coquina Clutch. Allin didn’t tap but eventually passed out and Samoa Joe retained the TNT Championship.

After the match, Darby stood up and Joe hit him with a headbutt. Joe brought a skateboard in the ring and flipped it wheels up on the canvas. Samoa Joe delivered a Muscle Buster on top of the trucks of the skate board.

Blackpool Combat Club Vowed to Make a Statement, William Regal Explains His Actions at Full Gear

Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia battled Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match. Hager presented Claudio with a bucket hat but Castagnoli booted it into the crowd. Hager dominated Yuta and hit him with a Splash for a near fall as Jon Moxley showed up ringside.

Daniel Garcia unloaded several chops to Wheeler Yuta’s chest after tagging in. Garcia hit Claudio with a cheap shot and knocked him off the ring apron. Yuta battled back and planted Garcia with a Superplex as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Garcia hit a big boot but Yuta responded with a German Suplex as Claudio pleaded for a tag. Hager and Castagnoli tagged in and Claudio unloaded a series of uppercuts. Castagnoli drove Jake to the corner and went for a Hurricanrana but it was botched a bit and Jake crashed to the mat.

Castagnoli went for The Swing but Garcia jumped on his back. Claudio slammed him down and Yuta hit a Splash off the top rope. Hager went for a Back Body Drop but Castagnoli escaped and got Hager in The Swing for ten rotations as Sammy Guevara was in shock ringside. Claudio followed it up with a Clothesline for a near fall.

Guevara interfered but Moxley leveled him. Jake capitalized on the distraction and applied an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Yuta broke it up and Castagnoli hit an uppercut for the win.

Tony Schiavone rolled an interview with William Regal a few weeks ago. Regal in the interview that people will only see this interview if something bad happens to me. William said he gave MJF what he wanted and now everyone is going to be chasing him. Regal claimed that the three main members of the BCC didn’t need him anymore.

William claimed that the Blackpool Combat Club can teach Yuta to be the best professional wrestler on the planet. Regal claimed his brass knuckles shot to Moxley at AEW Full Gear was a final lesson to him is to be always be one step ahead and he’s Blackpool Combat until he dies.

Moxley barely addressed it before saying BCC will put an end to the war with JAS. Jon added that Claudio and Wheeler will make a statement at Final Battle and he will make a statement on Rampage. Moxley issued a challenge to any wrestler in the world this Friday. It was later announced that Moxley will face Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage.

Jamie Hayter Will Face Winner of Regina Di Wave Title Match on AEW Rampage

Tony Schiavone sat down with AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter. Jamie said the women’s division is getting interesting and everyone is coming after her title. Hayter said she will give whoever wins the Regina Di Wave Championship match between Hikaru Shida & The Bunny this Friday an AEW World Championship match.

#AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr is giving one of the girls the opportunity of a lifetime.



Jade & The Baddies Picked Up A Victory

TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Leila Grey battled Skye Blue, Kiera Hogan, and Madision Rayne in a Trios match. The Baddies beat Skye down to start off the action. Blue battled back and sent Red Velvet out of the ring. Velvet trapped Skye in the ring skirt and unloaded a bunch of punches as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Skye and Red Velvet hit a Clothesline at the same time and fell to the mat. Jade Cargill tagged in and traded strikes with former Baddie Kiera Hogan. Kiera knocked the champ down in the corner as Madison Rayne battled with Leila Grey. Jade hit a Spinebuster on Hogan and talked some trash. She set up for Jaded but Hogan escaped. Madison Rayne tagged in and Cargill quickly hit Jaded for the pinfall victory.

Britt Baker Challenged Saraya

Britt Baker confronted Saraya backstage and noted that she was handed her tickets to the January 11th edition and said she can either sit in the front row or face her again. Saraya said she’d love to face her again. Baker added that she has the AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter at all times and pulled Tony away to end the interview.

The Acclaimed Retained the AEW Tag Team Championships, Briscoes vs. FTR at Final Battle

The Acclaimed defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR in tonight’s main event. Cash Wheeler and Anthony Bowens started off the match and went back and forth. Max Caster and Dax Harwood tagged in and locked up in the middle of the ring.

Max took Harwood down and applied an armbar before tagging Bowens back in. Harwood caught Bowens with a forearm to the face and then some chops in the corner of the ring. The Acclaimed took control and scissored in the ring as the crowd cheered.

Billy Gunn fired up the crowd some more ringside as Max got Harwood in a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Bowens did the same to Wheeler but FTR got to the ropes to break it up. FTR battled back and catapulted Caster into the steel ring beam before doing the scissor motion as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

Cash perched Max up on the top turnbuckle when Dynamite returned. Caster slammed Wheeler down as Jarrett, Lethal, Singh, and Dutt were shown watching backstage. Anthony Bowens unloaded a bunch of strikes after tagging in and knocked Harwood. Bowens connected with a Neckbreaker on Dax but he was able to kick out at two.

FTR hit Bowens with a tag team Pilediver for a near fall. Anthony leveled Harwood with an elbow strike and Caster tagged. Caster connected with a Cutter but Harwood kicked out again. FTR set up for the Big Rig but The Acclaimed broke it up. Dax launched Max into the ring post and FTR hit the Big Rig but Bowens broke it up at two. Bowens hit The Arrival and Caster went for the Mic Drop but Wheeler got out of the way.

Cash hit Caster with a massive lariat for a near fall and followed it up with two more. Wheeler followed it up with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Caster countered into a cradle for the pinfall victory. The Acclaimed are still the AEW Tag Team Champions. After the match, FTR and The Acclaimed scissored in the ring.

The Gunn Club showed up on the jumbo tron. Gunn Club announced The Briscoes will be facing FTR in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Championships at Final Battle to close the show.