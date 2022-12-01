AEW Dynamite Results, Takeaways (11/30/22): MJF Speaks, Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Hangman Page

AEW Dynamite airs live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana tonight. AEW World Champion MJF will make his first appearance since winning the title at AEW Full Gear on November 19th.

AEW Dynamite Results (11/28/22)

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman Page Returned & Confronted Jon Moxley

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made his way to the ring to kick off this week’s episode of Dynamite. The crowd loudly chanted his name and Jon said he first started wrestling at the old salvation army gym in Indianapolis. He stated that there are three constants in life, death, taxes, and Jon Moxley.

Moxley added that nothing has changed and he is at the top of the food chain. Jon claimed that the AEW ring belongs to him and that there isn’t a man within 100 miles to come out ot the ring and tell him any different.

Hangman Adam Page returned and marched to the ring with Moxley. Jon was the man who put Hangman out of action during their title match. Jon wondered if Hangman really wanted to do this after what happened last time. Moxley joked “do you not remember what happened?” and Hangman attacked Jon. Hangman and Moxley brawled outside the ring until the officials separated them.

"There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!"



Who could possibly tell @JonMoxley any different?



Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson

Dax Harwood battled Bryan Danielson in a singles match tonight on AEW Dynamite.

