AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Results, Takeaways (12/14/22): MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Action Andretti

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming airs live tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. MJF defended the AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks in the main event. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that Jon Moxley will face Sammy Guevara this Friday on Rampage. Moxley challenged Hangman to show up with Dark Order on Friday.

Dynamite Winter is Coming

Death Triangle def. The Elite to go up 3-1 in the series

Jungle Boy def. Brian Cage

House of Black def. The Factory

Action Andretti def. Chris Jericho

Ruby Soho def. Tay Melo

MJF def. Ricky Starks to retain the AEW World Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Death Triangle Leads the Series 3-1

Death Triangle battled The Elite tonight in Match 4 of the Best of 7 Series. The action started out back and forth for the first several minutes. Death Triangle took control and beat Matt Jackson down in the corner as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Omega hit a Rolling Senton and followed it up with a Moonsault off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall. Omega sent the Lucha Bros out of the ring and fired up the crowd.

Pac tripped him up from behind and delivered a Cutter. Pac tagged in and went for the Black Arrow as Nick Jackson hobbled back down the entrance ramp after suffering an injury early in the match.

Nick tagged in and went for a Superkick but Fenix booted him in the injured ankle. Fenix applied a submission hold on Nick and he had no choice but to tap out. After the match, Kenny suggested that next match will be No Disqualifications.

MJF Warns Ricky Starks

MJF was interviewed and mocked Ricky Stark’s promo from last week. He said that he doesn’t care that Ricky Starks was poor growing up and blasted all the fans for having his back.

Maxwell admitted that Ricky was right about him being born rich, funny, and attractive. Friedman claimed he wasn’t under any pressure tonight because he is already the guy. The AEW World Champion said we are going to find out what happens when pressure is applied to “The Pebble” (MJF’s nickname for Ricky Starks). He wondered if he Ricky will turn into the diamond everyone claims he is, or will the challenger turn into dust during tonight’s main event.

"Tonight we are going to find out what happens when pressure is applied to the pebble. Will he turn into the diamond everyone claims him to be? Or will he simply turn into dust?" @The_MJF @starkmanjones



Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/lCrfy7sFOG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022

The Acclaimed Were Attacked From Behind

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed made their way to the ring tonight but were immediately attacked from behind by Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Double J broke a guitar over Billy Gunn’s head.

Jungle Boy def. Brian Cage, The Firm Attacked

The Machine Brian Cage faced Jungle Boy in a singles match tonight on Dynamite. Cage dominated the match early and posed in the ring as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Jungle Boy battled back and got Cage in the Snare Trap for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jungle Boy called out Big Bill but Stokely came to the entrance ramp instead. Stokely called Jungle Boy a “hoe” and Lee Moriarty attacked from behind. Big Bill joined in on the attack and rolled Jungle Boy into the ring. Lee hit him with a Splash before Hook made the save. The Firm retreated after Hook got inside the ring.

House of Black Dominated The Factory

House of Black (Malakia Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) faced The Factory’s Cole Karter, QT Marshall, and. House of Black cleaned house to start off the match and isolated QT in the ring. Malakai hit Black Mass for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Skye Blue challenged Britt Baker to match on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Action Andretti Stunned Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho faced Action Andretti tonight on AEW Dynamite. The crowd chanted “let’s go jobber!” early as Jericho beat him down. Chris connected with a Codebreaker but Andretti kicked out at two to pop the crowd. Jericho was in disbelief as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite Winter is Coming returned, Andretti picked up some momentum and connected with a Clothesline. Andretti followed it up with a Neckbreaker as the crowd popped. Andretti went for a Moonsault but Jericho got his knees up. Action hit for a Crossbody and sent Jericho out of the ring.

Action followed it up with a springboard Moonsault outside the ring as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”. Back in the ring, Chris went for the Walls of Jericho but Andretti blocked it. Andretti hit a Running Shooting Star Press for the pinfall victory.

Did we just witness the BIGGEST. UPSET. in the HISTORY of professional wrestling?!?! @ActionAndretti just BEAT @IAmJericho in his #AEWDynamite debut!!!!



Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Yd3R61CFT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022

Ricky Starks Responded to MJF

Ricky Starks said he feels just as prepared as he did the first day he stepped in AEW. Starks added that he has paid his dues for the past eleven years and will take the title from MJF. Starks noted that MJF doesn’t have any supporters and has to find validation through AEW’s ratings.

Ruby Soho def. Tay Melo

Ruby Soho battled Jericho Appreciation Society’s Tay Melo in a singles match tonight at Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Tay dominated early and sent Soho into the steel steps outside the ring. The match officially started once Ruby was able to make it inside the ring. Soho planted Melo with a Suplex and followed it up with a Pele Kick for a two count.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Soho sent Melo into the middle turnbuckle and bounced her face off it several times. Tay and Ruby traded strikes before Melo connected with an Arm Drag. Melo followed it up with a Piledriver and went for the cover but Soho kicked out at two and the match continued. Ruby hit No Future for the pinfall victory. Before Ruby could get a chance to celebrate, Anna Jay attacked her from behind.

MJF Retained the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson Chased Him Through the Crowd

MJF defended the AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks in the main event of Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Ricky and Maxwell locked up early and the champ knocked him back with a shoulder tackle.

The AEW World Champion strutted around the ring but turned around into a shoulder tackle from the challenger. MJF rolled of the ring to regroup and Ricky fired up the crowd. MJF hopped over the barricade and threw a fan’s hat in the air before returning to the ringside area.

Starks rolled MJF up for a near fall and then leveled him with a Clothesline. Maxwell battled back and sent Ricky over the top rope and to the floor with a Back Body Drop as Dynamite went to the final break of the night.

MJF had Ricky in an Abdominal Stretch in the ring when Dynamite returned. Starks escaped and planted MJF with a Liger Bomb for a near fall. Maxwell rolled up Starks and grabbed his trunks for leverage but Ricky was able to kick out. MJF then hit Starks with a Powerbomb across his knees but the challenger somehow kicked out at two and the match continued.

Friedman hit Starks with an elbow strike but Ricky bounced off the ropes and hit MJF with a Spear. Starks couldn’t capitalize as both men were down on the canvas. Ricky went for the cover but MJF was waiting for him. MJF locked in the Salt of the Earth in the middle of the ring before transitioning into an Armbar. Starks was able to get his boot on the bottom rope and the crowd popped.

Maxwell went for the Salt of the Earth once again but Starks blocked it. MJF went for a Piledriver but Ricky escaped and Maxwell hid behind the referee. Maxwell hit Starks with a low blow and rolled him up for the pinfall victory to retain the AEW World Championship.

After the match, Bryan Danielson chased MJF around the ring and through the crowd. Danielson made his way back to the ring and raised Starks’ hand to end the show.

#AndSTILL! #AEW World Champion @The_MJF walks away with both the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring, after an incredibly physical battle against @starkmanjones!



Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/v7ib6bXqhy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022