AEW Entering New Markets in 2023

AEW has been criticized for running the same markets every few months, but that will be changing next year. The reason for AEW having this past strategy was to save money on production cost for its weekly shows.

Except for the Dynamite show on January 11 from The Forum in Los Angeles, CA, AEW has announced new market dates for its 2023 touring schedule thus far.

The list of shows in new markets includes Seattle, Portland, Fresno, Lexington, Dayton, El Paso, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

For their remaining 2022 shows, the markets they are heading to haven’t had shows there since earlier this year. The last time they went to Cedar Park and San Antonio was in March while they last ran Garland in April 2022. They haven’t held a show in Broomfield since March 2020.

AEW Touring Schedule

