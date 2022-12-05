AEW Entering New Markets in 2023

AEW has been criticized for running the same markets every few months, but that will be changing next year. The reason for AEW having this past strategy was to save money on production cost for its weekly shows.
Except for the Dynamite show on January 11 from The Forum in Los Angeles, CA, AEW has announced new market dates for its 2023 touring schedule thus far.
The list of shows in new markets includes Seattle, Portland, Fresno, Lexington, Dayton, El Paso, Phoenix, and San Francisco.
For their remaining 2022 shows, the markets they are heading to haven’t had shows there since earlier this year. The last time they went to Cedar Park and San Antonio was in March while they last ran Garland in April 2022. They haven’t held a show in Broomfield since March 2020.
AEW Touring Schedule
Here’s an updated look at AEW’s touring schedule through March 2023. Head over to AEWTix.com if you’re located in any of these markets and interested in attending
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: December 7 – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage (Winter is Coming): December 14 – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage (Holiday Bash): December 21 – Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: December 28 – 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO
- AEW Dynamite: January 4 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA
- AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts: January 6 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: January 11 – The Forum in Los Angeles, CA
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: January 18 – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: January 25 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: February 1 – Nutter Center in Dayton, OH
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: February 8 – El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: February 15 – TBA
- AEW Dynamite and Rampage: February 22 – Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ
- AEW Dynamite: March 1 – Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA
- AEW Rampage: March 3 – Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA
- AEW Revolution: March 5 – Chase Center in San Francisco, CA