AEW Finally Headed to the UK in 2023

If you weren’t listening carefully, you might’ve missed Tony Schiavone casually announcing that AEW is finally headed to the UK in 2023.

Tony Khan hinted earlier on Wednesday that the announcement was on the way. After promising a very “exciting newsworthy show”, he threw in UK ITV4 viewership news, including that the October 28th episode of Dynamite was the most watched episode ever.

I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT



Before Dynamite tonight, some UK @ITV4 viewership data per @JohnWilliams004



September 2022: +14% vs 9/21

October 2022: +12% vs 10/21



October 28 episode most watched ever: 201k average! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 9, 2022

Tony Khan Wants to Have A Show in Craven Cottage

On nearly every single media call, someone has asked when AEW is coming to the UK. Khan has long said he wants to hold a show at Craven Cottage. That venue is the home of Fulham FC, the Premier League football (soccer) owned by the Khan family.

Back when AEW was in the early stages, Khan flew the Young Bucks to the UK. While showing them around, Khan told them he wanted to hold a show there. The promotion had hoped to get there sooner, but the pandemic changed everything and made it impossible for AEW to go to the UK.

In September, it was reported that AEW was shooting for Summer 2023. In Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said “Right now, it still looks like next summer at the earliest for a U.K. debut at Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham.”

AEW will give more details about their foray into the UK next week.