AEW will have extra TV time next week to celebrate anniversary

Next week will mark three years since AEW began airing on TNT. To celebrate, Tony Khan announced that Dynamite will be extended 15 minutes on Wednesday.

Following the live Rampage, Battle of the Belts IV will air live. AEW will have an additional hour and 15 minutes of programming next week.

In addition to the programming announcement, Khan also announced that the “informative video packages are here to stay.”

AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show card

Next week’s Dynamite will feature MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (aka Le Sex Gods), and Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal. Luchasaurus will be in action to squash someone. Its also National Scissoring Day with The Acclaimed.

Rampage matches for next week will be announced tonight. It’s unclear when Battle of the Belts IV matches will be announced.