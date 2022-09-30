Chris Jericho Hoping For Major AEW Match Against Wrestling Legend

Chris Jericho is eyeballing a marquee matchup in AEW with one of the company’s biggest legends.

The Demo God and current Ring of Honor world champion was the latest guest to join the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he spoke about his desire to face off against the Icon Sting, a star that he’s never stood across from inside the squared circle. Sting has been one of the most dominant talents on the AEW roster, but has only competed alongside Darby Allin (and others) in tag team action.

Jericho Is Willing To Bring Out The Painmaker For Sting

When the topic came up in the interview Jericho wasn’t shy of calling out the Stinger as a dream opponent.

“Whenever there’s a Sting-Jericho match which there has to be because Sting and I have never been in the ring together ever, except for when Keith Mitchell retired and we had that after-ceremony. Never been in the same ring ever. Ever, ever, ever. “

That’s not all…Jericho is already drumming up ideas about a potential scenario with Sting. He’s even willing to resurrect his Painmaker gimmick, an act that Jericho created during his NJPW run between 2019-2020.

“There has to be a Sting and Jericho match in whatever way we decide it and that would be a great time for ‘Painmaker.'”

Jericho recently defeated Bandido on Dynamite, his first successful defense of the ROH title since winning it from Claudio Castagnoli. He has since challenged Bryan Danielson to a showdown at the AEW debut in Canada, where the ROH title will once again be on the line.

