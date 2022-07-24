Sunday, July 24, 2022
AEW Fight for the Fallen 2022 Preview (Dynamite & Rampage)

By Michael Reichlin
Fight for the Fallen
AEW presents Fight for the Fallen 2022 this coming week. The themed editions of Dynamite and Rampage will help raise awareness for Oceana, a Washington D.C.-based charity that aims to protect the world’s oceans.

AEW has announced several matches for each show, which you can see below. The most significant news is that Bryan Danielson has been medically cleared to return and will be in action Wednesday night.

Fight for the Fallen Matches

AEW Dynamite: Wednesday, July 27th

  • Bryan Danielson returns to action against Daniel Garcia
  • AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rush
  • AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
  • Danhausen challenges FTW Champion Ricky Starks
  • Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland in a 2-on-1 match. Keith Lee will be banned from ringside.

AEW Rampage: Airing Friday, July 29th

  • Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal
  • Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin
