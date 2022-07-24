AEW Fight for the Fallen 2022 Preview (Dynamite & Rampage)

AEW presents Fight for the Fallen 2022 this coming week. The themed editions of Dynamite and Rampage will help raise awareness for Oceana, a Washington D.C.-based charity that aims to protect the world’s oceans.

AEW has announced several matches for each show, which you can see below. The most significant news is that Bryan Danielson has been medically cleared to return and will be in action Wednesday night.

Fight for the Fallen Matches

AEW Dynamite: Wednesday, July 27th

Bryan Danielson returns to action against Daniel Garcia

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rush

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita

Danhausen challenges FTW Champion Ricky Starks

Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland in a 2-on-1 match. Keith Lee will be banned from ringside.

AEW Rampage: Airing Friday, July 29th