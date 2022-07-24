Saturday, July 23, 2022
Bryan Danielson Cleared to Wrestle, First Opponent Since May Revealed

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Bryan Danielson
(via AEW)
Welcome back to the Bryan Danielson show.

Danielson has been out of action since late May. The top AEW star competed in an Anarchy in the Arena match during the Double or Nothing PPV.

It is believed that Bryan suffered a concussion during the match. While Danielson was feeling fine physically, AEW President Tony Khan left no stone unturned in ensuring that Danielson would wait until he was 100 percent ready to get back inside the ring.

That day has come.

Bryan Danielson Returning

During an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con Convention, Bryan Danielson announced that he is cleared to wrestle again.

Furthermore, it was announced during the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV event that Danielson will take on Daniel Garcia on a special Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night (July 27).

The matchup seemingly confirms that the rivalry between Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society will continue.

AEW continues to receive good news after going through a wave of talent injuries. It was reported that Kenny Omega is expected to be back sooner than later.

The target for Omega could be at the All Out PPV on Sept. 4.

