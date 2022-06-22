AEW is Trying to Find the Best Home for Canadian Debut

In the three years since being founded, AEW has proven to be a hit with wrestling fans around the world.

AEW content is aired in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, but has so far only hosted shows in the United States.

Fans around the world have been clamoring for AEW to bring their unique brand of programming to their countries, and now audiences in Canada are one step closer to watching AEW live and in person.

AEW in Canada

While speaking to The Star in Canada, Tony Khan addressed plans for one of his promotions to travel to the Great White North (via nodq.com.)

“We’re all back on the road this past year and we’ve been all over America, but I do look forward to bringing an AEW live events to Canada soon. I think we have a chance to really build a strong presence, not only what we’ve established on television with TSN, but also with live events for the fans.”

Khan also praised Canada for being the home of some of AEW’s wrestlers, including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Christian Cage and Kyle O’Reilly.

“We have a lot of great Canadian wrestlers and I’m excited about the possibility of our live events here because we’ve had great success on TV here.” Tony Khan.

While Khan said that Toronto is his current favorite to host AEW’s debut event in Canada, he also mentioned Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver for future events.