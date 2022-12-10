AEW had Big Babyface Plans for MJF Before Full Gear (Report)

AEW World Champion MJF may be one of the most dastardly villains around, but the promotion once had plans for him as a babyface.

MJF captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear with a win over Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist by Blackpool Combat Club member William Regal.

The Salt of the Earth’s refusal to break character has seen him earn the respect of fans and those in the industry alike.

Face Turn

Prior to AEW Full Gear, the seeds had been planted for a face turn for the Devil himself, which was more than just subterfuge.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that serious discussions took place in the promotion about MJF fully turning face.

It was ultimately Tony Khan‘s call for MJF to remain a heel as fans saw with his actions at Full Gear.

On the post-Full Gear media scrum, MJF cemented his role as a heel, mocking reporters in attendance for believing he would turn babyface.

First Title Defense

MJF’s first AEW World Championship defense will come next week on the AEW Winter is Coming special edition of Dynamite.

MJF will defend against Ricky Starks, who earned the match by winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Starks defeated Lance Archer and Brian Cage to advance to the finals where he defeated Ethan Page to earn a title match.

After winning the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal, MJF’s $150,000 ring will also be on the line when the two face off next week.