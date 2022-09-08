AEW Held Another Talent Meeting Before this week’s Dynamite

Last night’s AEW Dynamite was the first show since All Out 2022, and the first after what happened following the Pay Per View.

During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk had explosive comments about AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, as well as Colt Cabana and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

Backstage, Punk and his trainer Ace Steel engaged in a fight with Omega and the Bucks.

Talent Meeting

With AEW under scrutiny, a talent-wide meeting was held prior to last night’s episode of Dynamite.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley led the meeting, which included wrestlers, referees, coaches, and announcers.

It was reported that Chris Jericho has been commended by the talent for his professionalism and demeanor following the CM Punk/Elite controversy.

This meeting comes weeks after an AEW talent meeting last month to address reports of issues within the company.

What’s next?

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan confirmed that CM Punk has been stripped of the AEW World Championship and that the Elite have been stripped of the AEW Trios Tag Team Championships.

The Death Triangle won the vacant AEW Trios Tag Titles during Dynamite with a win over Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

A new AEW World Champion will be crowned at the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21.

CM Punk is also reported to be out with an injury that he suffered during his world championship win over Jon Moxley at All Out.

There’s no word on when Punk is expected to return to AEW TV if he is not fired.