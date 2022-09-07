CM Punk Sustained Serious Injury at All Out, Status for AEW Dynamite

At AEW All Out 2022, CM Punk captured his second AEW World Championship, dethroning Jon Moxley in their rematch.

Punk’s win has been overshadowed by what happened after All Out, as he had fiery comments for Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Colt Cabana, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in the post-show media scrum.

A fight broke out pitting Punk and trainer Ace Steel against Omega and the Bucks, which has reportedly led to suspensions for all involved.

Injured

CM Punk match may have been overshadowed by his actions out of the ring, but the AEW World Champion isn’t just facing a possible firing from the company.

Dave Meltzer reports that Punk is injured, which is believed to have happened after hitting a tope suicida during his All Out main event with Moxley.

It had been rumored since Sunday that Punk may have been injured in the match.

Meltzer added that no matter what punishment Punk receives for his role in the media scrum fight, the AEW World Championship situation will be addressed on tonight’s Dynamite.

Punk is reported to be at home in Chicago, and is not scheduled to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, New York.

Change of Plans

Addressing a CM Punk injury is just the latest change of plans made for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

With reports that everyone involved in the fight after All Out is suspended, Tony Khan has had to book multiple last-minute appearances.

It was reported earlier today that Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley are set to appear on Dynamite, despite not previously being advertised for the show.

In a tweet, AEW confirmed Jericho’s participation in tonight’s show, saying he will address the ‘AEW Galaxy.’