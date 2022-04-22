AEW Injury News: Darius Martin Out, Kenny Omega Update

We have some injury news regarding two AEW stars.

Darius Martin of Top Flight has suffered a leg injury. Details are still coming in, but Fightful notes that he’s expected to be out for another lengthy period of time.

This is a terribly disappointing setback for Martin. The 22-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota just got back to AEW after over a year on the sidelines due to an ACL tear.

Martin suffered an ACL tear in 2021. Surgery and physical rehabilitation kept him away from AEW until March 2nd. Since then, he and brother Dante didn’t waste any time racking up wins.

Top Flight is 6-1 for the year, but their momentum has come to a screeching halt. The team wrestled in the main event of the latest episode of AEW Dark. They teamed with The Hardys in an 8-man tag match against Private Party, The Blade & Angelico.

SEScoops wishes Darius Martin a speedy recovery.

Kenny Omega continues to rehabilitate his various injuries, but he probably won’t be back in time for AEW’s next pay-per-view event.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion has been out of action since late 2021. Last month, it’s believed that Omega had arthroscopic knee surgery and also went under the knife to correct a sports hernia. Both procedures have a recovery time of approximately 8-10 weeks.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said he doesn’t expect Omega to be healthy in time for AEW Double or Nothing in late May.

“I don’t know where Omega is as far as recovery on everything. But I don’t think he’s gonna make the May PPV. I don’t know that, the last I heard, it didn’t sound promising for May.” – Dave Meltzer on Kenny Omega’s stauts

Kenny Omega is not your average athlete, but he should not rush his return. At this stage of his career, staying healthy is a top priority.

The June 23rd AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view would be incomplete without Kenny Omega, so it’s probably best that he plays it safe and gives himself that extra month of recovery time.