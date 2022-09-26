AEW Will Use Less “Controversial Language” Going Forward

All Elite Wrestling will be cleaning up some of the language used on programming, according to commentator Jim Ross.

Since launching in 2019, AEW has been rated TV-14 and has tried to differentiate itself from WWE and its PG-rated product.

It has been reported in the past that TNT and TBS have not had an issue with AEW’s choice of colorful language, as the promotion has proven to be a consistent ratings hit.

Cleaning up the Language

TNT and TBS may not have a problem with AEW’s language, but Ross is insisting that changes are coming.

Speaking during a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, Ross said that some language will be cleaned up.

“We had a string in AEW where there was a lot of controversial language. I think you’ll see less of that.” Jim Ross on AEW using less coarse language.

Ross gave his own view that using foul language is often a crutch for wrestling promotions who can’t find a better way to engage audiences.

“It’s unnecessary and shows a lack of creativity if you can’t come up with an adjective or adverb that is better than something a little coarse. The times are going to dictate that.” Jim Ross on why AEW doesn’t need foul language.

The WWE Hall of Famer did not state any specific words which will no longer be used on AEW programming.

No confirmation has been made by Tony Khan at this time regarding whether AEW plans to clean up some of its more colorful language.