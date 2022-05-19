AEW’s Miro Features in Trailer for CBS’ ‘East New York’

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro is featured in the trailer for ‘East New York‘ an upcoming series from CBS.

Miro hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since Full Gear 2021 where he lost to Bryan Danielson.

The new show will star Amanda Warren (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) with Miro’s character being named Nikolai Dushkin.

The official description for the show is as follows:

“Regina Haywood (Warren) is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.”

You can check out the trailer below.

Miro’s previous roles

Miro (then Rusev) points a gun at narcotics officer Ray Thompson (Dolph Ziggler) in 2016’s ‘Countdown.’

This may be Miro’s biggest role to date but isn’t his only foray into acting.

In 2016, the then-Rusev played himself in ‘Countdown‘ a WWE Studios production that sees narcotics cop Ray Thompson (Dolph Ziggler) attempt to rescue a hostage from a madman.

That same year, the Bulgarian wrestler provided his voice for ‘Scooby-Doo and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon.‘

Thanks to Deadline for the transcription