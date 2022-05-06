AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Sells Out Within Minutes

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is a supershow that All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present together next month. Fans have been waiting for the two promotions to collaborate ever since AEW launched three years ago.

On Thursday, pre-sale tickets went live for purchase which saw 11,000 tickets sold under 40 minutes. The remaining 3,000 tickets available for sale today sold out almost instantly.

Thank you amazing wrestling fans who purchased tickets to@AEW x @njpwworld #ForbiddenDoor ppv!

We sold over 11,000 tickets today, with a small allotment still held back for the general sale tomorrow!#AEWRampage is on TNT early tomorrow @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 5, 2022

20,000 people were in the cue when the 11,000 pre-sale tickets went live. A limited amount of tickets, which we now know were 3,000 in number, went for sale and sold out today. This means that Forbidden Door will at least have 14,000 fans in attendance.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26. The event will be available live on PPV, the B/R app, and FITE.

During the April 20 episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan and NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced the event together.

Ohbari even said that he isn’t opposed to having a second crossover event with AEW like Forbidden Door in Japan.

Since Japan is now open to international workers and is even hinting at opening its borders to tourists, Ohbari said that there is potential for another event like Forbidden Door to take place in Japan.

“Traveling between Japan and the U.S. is no longer a significant problem,” Ohbari said. “If Japanese fans are invested in this event and the demand is there, then there will absolutely be the impetus for us to take the next step of holding an event in Japan.”