AEW has Done “Maybe One Thing Wrong” Claims Chris Jericho

If AEW has made any mistakes, it certainly hasn’t been many, at least according to Chris Jericho.

Jericho has been with AEW since the beginning, joining the promotion during a press conference in January 2019.

That same year, Jericho would become the first AEW World Champion, and has been prominently featured in AEW for years.

One or Two Things

Like many in AEW, Jericho is intensely passionate about the company.

Sitting down with Inside the Ropes, Jericho spoke about the company, and what he perceives as a lack of mistakes (via Wrestling Inc.)

“We’ve been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business. We are run and paid for by a giant television corporation.”

“We’ve done nine things right and maybe one thing wrong or two things wrong.” Chris Jericho on AEW

“So, there’s always gonna be growing pains when you start a company. I think we’ve done nine things right and maybe one thing wrong or two things wrong. So we learn from that and we continue to build our brand and continue to improve.”

Fans

AEW has a deeply loyal fan base, but its programming still falls behind WWE in terms of viewers.

Speaking about his former employer, Jericho said that AEW is in this for the long game.

“WWE has a lot of [fans], but they’ve also been around for 50 years. Give us another 47 years to see where we’re at. I guarantee we’ll still be here.”

The Next World Champion?

Following CM Punk‘s actions at AEW All Out, the Chicago Made wrestler has been stripped of the AEW World Championship.

Jericho is part of the tournament to crown the next AEW World Champion, with the new champion to be crowned at the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21.

Jericho will face Bryan Danielson on next week’s AEW Dynamite, with the winner advancing to the finals.

“I Don’t Need a Title to Help AEW… I’m Chris Jericho, That Trumps All of That”