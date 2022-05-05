AEW Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Brackets Are Set

The brackets have been finalized for AEW‘s upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Men’s tournament.

Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish and Rey Fenix defeated Dante Martin on this week’s 4/5 edition of AEW Dynamite to qualify.

With these two spots filled, the brackets are set and the first round matches are confirmed.

Owen Hart Cup Tournament Brackets (Men’s)

Here are the opening round matches:

Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Samoa Joe vs. A mystery ‘Joker’ opponent

Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

The tournament begins next week on AEW Dynamite with two first round matches. We will see Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy and Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole.

Tournament competition will continue throughout the month of May.

The finals of both the men’s and women’s Owen Hart tournaments will take pace at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29th.