Bryan Danielson Wins 2024 Owen Hart Tournament, Earns AEW All In Title Shot

Bryan Danielson is officially on the road to Wembley after winning the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament this week.

During the July 10, edition of AEW Dynamite, Danielson defeated ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in the finals of the tournament. Danielson reached the finals by defeating Shingo Takagi in the first round and besting PAC in the semi-finals. Page’s road to the finals saw him defeat Jeff Jarrett in the first round and Jay White in the semis. At 25:45, this was the longest match in the tournament and the longest match in the history of the Owen Hart Cup.

After the match, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland appeared on the ramp for a stare-down with Danielson. By winning the tournament, Danielson has earned a World Championship opportunity against Swerve that will take place at AEW All In.

Danielson missed last year’s All In pay-per-view due to a fractured forearm injury he suffered at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023. In November of last year, it was confirmed that Danielson would be competing at All In 2024 and now fans know what exactly the American Dragon will do in Wembley Stadium.

AEW All In 2024

AEW All In 2024 will take place on August 25, from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The show will be the second AEW All In event, and the third All In event overall. Tickets for the show went on sale on December 1 and the event will be AEW’s second pay-per-view to take place outside the U.S. AEW All In 2024 was confirmed immediately following last year’s AEW All In event.