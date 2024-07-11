Mariah May Wins 2024 Owen Hart Tournament, Attacks Toni Storm

Mariah May is on the road to Wembley after winning the Owen Hart Women’s Cup, and has split from Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.

In the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament, May defeated last year’s winner Willow Nightingale on Dynamite. May advanced to the finals by defeating Saraya in the first round and Hikaru Shida in the semi-finals, both of whom are former AEW Women’s World Champions. Willow’s path to the finals saw her defeat Serena Deeb in the first round and her former ally Kris Statlander in the semis. Statlander and Stokley Hathaway would get involved in the finals to try and cost Willow the match.

With this victory, May has earned herself an AEW Women’s World Championship match against ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at AEW All In. After the match, Storm seemed happy for her ‘understudy’ to win, seemingly predicting an easy title defense next month. On the ramp, May attacked Storm with the Owen Hart Foundation Championship and Luther also took a beating from the British wrestler.

THE WHOLE TIME?! Mariah May seems OVERLY excited to be facing her mentor #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm at #AEWAllIn!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayX | #TimelessToniStorm | @WillowWrestles pic.twitter.com/EjXp931YZw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024

On commentary, it was suggested that this had been May’s plan the whole time and that her loyalty to Storm was never genuine. Whatever the case may be, May now has a golden opportunity next month in her home country.

AEW All In 2024

AEW All In 2024 will take place on August 25, from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The show will be the second AEW All In event, and the third All In event overall. Tickets for the show went on sale on December 1 and the event will be AEW’s second pay-per-view to take place outside the U.S. AEW All In 2024 was confirmed immediately following last year’s AEW All In event.