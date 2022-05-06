Brackets Finalized for AEW’s Owen Hart Men’s & Women’s Tournaments

The brackets have been finalized for the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s tournaments.

The final qualifying matches of both tournaments took place on this week’s AEW television (Dynamite and Rampage).

Men’s Brackets

Here are the opening round matches for the Men’s Tournament:

Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Samoa Joe vs. A mystery ‘Joker’ opponent

Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

SEScoops correspondent Joey G wrote a column looking at 4 possibilities for the mystery Joker in the Owen Hart men’s tournament.

Women’s Brackets

Here are the opening round matches for the Women’s Tournament:

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

Britt Baker vs. A mystery ‘Joker’ opponent

Riho vs. Ruby Soho

Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s tournament kicks off next week on AEW Dynamite with two first round matches. We will see Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy and Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole.

Tournament competition continues throughout the month of May. The finals of both the men’s and women’s tournaments take pace at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29th.