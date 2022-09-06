AEW Personality Expected to Lose Job Over All Out Media Scrum Fight

AEW All Out 2022 took place last weekend, but the latest Pay Per View by Tony Khan has been overshadowed by what happened after the show.

In a post-show media scrum, new AEW World Champion CM Punk lashed out at AEW’s EVPs the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, as well as former best friend Colt Cabana.

Punk also bashed ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, seemingly confirming reports of real-life heat between the two and branding the former World Champion an “empty-headed f**king dumb f**k.”

The Fight

Punk didn’t just have harsh words for many members of AEW, but was involved in a backstage altercation.

It’s been reported that Punk started the fight by throwing punches at Matt Jackson.

Ace Steel, Punk’s trainer was allegedly involved as he reportedly threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye.

Steel also reportedly bit Kenny Omega and pulled the hair of the former World Champion.

The Job

AEW has not publicly commented on what happened, but it is believed that there is a process underway to determine who is to blame.

Fightful is reporting that Ace Steel is not expected to stay with the company following his involvement in the fight.

Steel has been working as a producer for AEW and played an on-screen role over recent weeks.

In addition to training Punk, Steel also trained Colt Cabana.