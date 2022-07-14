AEW Rampage Spoilers: Airing July 15, 2022

This week’s AEW Dynamite was the show’s annual Fyter Fest which aired live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
After that show, AEW taped their weekly Rampage, which will air this Friday night.
AEW Rampage Spoilers (7/15/2022)
Here are spoilers for the July 15, episode of AEW Rampage.
- Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver. After the match, Darby Allin dove off one of the tunnels and attacked King. Black was confronted by Sting while King and Allin brawled.
- ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty via submission in a match that saw Bobby Cruise as the ring announcer. Post-match, Gresham claimed to be the best wrestler in the world which brought out Claudio Castagnoli.
- Athena and Kris Statlander defeated Charlotte & Robyn Renegade. Leila Grey, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan got involved after the match and laid out Athena and Statlander.
- The Gunn Club and the Acclaimed brawled. After running off the Club, Max Caster rapped about them daring the Club to come back and fight.
- The Lucha Bros defeated Private Party in the main event of the Rampage taping.