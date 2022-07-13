AEW Roster: Full List of Wrestlers, Factions, Executives & More

SEScoops will keep a running list of the current members of the full AEW roster. This list will include confirmed signings, as well as people working without a full-time contract.
*: indicates that the wrestler has not been announced as ‘All Elite’
Table of Contents
- Men’s Roster
- Women’s Roster
- Front Office / Management
- Backstage Personnel
- Managers/Non-Wrestlers
- Broadcast Team/Production
- Tag Teams
- Factions
- Trios
Men’s Roster
- Aaron Solo* (of The Factory)
- Adam Cole (of The Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*
- “Hangman” Adam Page
- Alex Reynolds (of The Dark Order)
- Andrade El Idolo (of Andrade & Rush) (w/ Jose Garcia)
- Angelico
- “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker (of 2Point0 and Jericho Appreciation Society)
- Anthony Bowens (of The Acclaimed)
- Anthony Ogogo (of The Factory)
- Austin Gunn (of The Gunn Club)
- Billy Gunn (of The Gunn Club)
- Brian Cage
- Blade (of Butcher & The Blade)
- Bobby Fish (of Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*
- Brandon Cutler (The Elite’s Young Boy)
- Brian Pillman Jr. (of Varsity Blonds)
- Brock Anderson* (of Nightmare Family)
- Brody King (of House of Black)
- Bryan Danielson (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal) — INJURED
- Buddy Matthews (of House of Black) *INJURED*
- Butcher (of Butcher & The Blade)
- Cash Wheeler (of FTR)
- Chris Jericho (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
- Christian Cage
- Christopher Daniels
- Chuck Taylor (of Best Friends & CHAOS)
- Claudio Castagnoli (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)
- CM Punk *INJURED*
- Colt Cabana (of Dark Order) *INACTIVE*
- Colten Gunn (of Gunn Club)
- Danhausen (of HOOKHausen)
- Daniel Garcia (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
- Dante Martin (of Top Flight)
- Darby Allin (of Darby Allin & Sting)
- Darius Martin (of Top Flight)
- Dax Harwood (of FTR)
- Dustin Rhodes (of Nightmare Family)
- Eddie Kingston (of Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz)
- Ethan Page (of Men of the Year) (w/ Dan Lambert)
- Evil Uno (of Dark Order)
- Frankie Kazarian
- Fuego Del Sol
- Griff Garrison (of Varsity Blonds)
- Hook (of Team Taz & HOOKHausen)
- Isiah Kassidy (of Private Party)
- Jake Hager (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
- Jay Lethal (of Lethal, Satnam Sing, & Sonjay Dutt)
- Jeff Hardy (of The Hardys) *INACTIVE*
- John Silver (of The Dark Order)
- Jon Moxley (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)
- Jungle Boy (of Jurassic Express + Christian)
- Keith Lee (of Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland)
- Kenny Omega (of The Elite) *INJURED*
- Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) *INJURED*
- Kyle O’Reilly (of reDRagon & Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*
- Lance Archer
- Lee Johnson (of The Nightmare Family) *INJURED*
- Lee Moriarty
- Luchasaurus (of Jurassic Express)
- Luther (of Chaos Project) *INJURED*
- Malakai Black (of House of Black)
- Marq Quen (of Private Party)
- Matt Hardy (of The Hardys)
- Matt Jackson (of The Young Bucks & Undisputed Elite)
- “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard (of 2Point0 and Jericho Appreciation Society)
- Matt Sydal (of Sydal Brothers) *INJURED*
- Max Caster (of The Acclaimed)
- Michael Nakazawa
- Miro
- MJF *INACTIVE*
- Nick Comoroto (of The Factory)
- Nick Jackson (of The Young Bucks & Undisputed Elite)
- Orange Cassidy (of Best Friends + Orange)
- Ortiz (of Proud N’ Powerful & Eddie Kingston)
- “Tall” Paul Wight *INACTIVE*
- PAC (of Death Triangle)
- PENTA Oscuro (of Death Triangle) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
- Powerhouse Hobbs (of Team Taz) (w/ Taz)
- Pres10 Vance (of the Dark Order)
- Pretty Peter Avalon (of The Wingmen)
- QT Marshall (of The Factory)
- Rey Fenix (of Death Triangle) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
- Ricky Starks (of Team Taz) (w/ Taz)
- Rush (of Rush & Andrade) (w/ Jose Garcia)
- Ryan Nemeth* (of the Wingmen)
- Sammy Guevara (of JAS) (w/ Tay Conti)
- Santana (of Proud N’ Powerful & Eddie Kingston) *INJURED*
- Satnam Singh (of Singh, Jay Lethal, & Sonjay Dutt)
- Scorpio Sky (of Men of the Year) (w/ Dan Lambert)
- Serpentico (of Chaos Project)
- Shawn Dean
- Shawn Spears
- Sonny Kiss
- Sting (of Darby Allin & Sting)
- Swerve Strickland (of Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee)
- Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling)
- Trent Beretta (of Best Friends & CHAOS)
- Wardlow
- Wheeler Yuta (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)
Women’s Roster
- Abadon
- “The Bunny” Allie (Manager of Butcher & Blade) *INJURED*
- Anna Jay (of The Dark Order)
- Athena
- AQA
- Diamante*
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/ Reba & Jamie Hayter)
- Emi Sakura
- Hikaru Shida
- Jade Cargill (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway)
- Jamie Hayter (w/ Reba & Dr. Britt Baker DMD)
- Julia Hart* (of House of Black)
- Kiera Hogan* (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway)
- Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & CHAOS)
- Leva Bates
- Leyla Hirsch *INJURED*
- Mercedes Martinez
- Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
- Paige VanZant (w/ Dan Lambert)
- Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) *INACTIVE*
- Rebel not Reba (w/ Dr. Britt Baker DMD)
- Red Velvet (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) *INJURED*
- Riho
- Ruby Soho
- Serena Deeb
- Tay Conti (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
- Thunder Rosa
- Toni Storm
- Yuka Sakazaki
Front Office/Management
- Tony Khan (President)
- Nick Jackson (Executive VP)
- Matt Jackson (Executive VP)
- Kenny Omega (Executive VP)
- Dana Massie (Chief Merchandising Officer)
- Nik Sobic (VP, Business Operations)
- Mark Caplan (Head of licensing and merchandising)
- Margaret Stalvey (Legal coordinator)
- Megha Parkh (Chief Legal Officer)
- Kevin Sullivan (VP of post production)
- Chad Glenn (Director of Finance)
- Chris Harrington (VP, business strategy)
- Rafael Morffi (Director of live events)
- Amanda Huber (Community Outreach Team)
Backstage Personnel/Managers
- Billy Gunn (Producer/Head Coach)
- Jerry Lynn (Coach)
- Mark Henry (Coach)
- Dean Malenko (Senior Producer/Coach)
- Christopher Daniels (Producer)
- QT Marshall (Coordinator)
- Jeff Jones (Social Media)
- BJ Whitmer (Producer/Travel Logistics)
- Sandra Gray (Seamstress)
- Rick Knox (Referee)
- Bryce Remsburg (Referee)
- Paul Turner (Referee)
- Aubrey Edwards (Referee)
- Frank Gastineau (Referee)
- Shawn Dean (Extras Coordinator)
Managers/Non Wrestlers
- Alex Abrahantes (Lucha Bros. Manager)
- Arn Anderson (Brock Anderson’s Manager)
- Dan Lambert (Men of the Year & Paige Van Zant’s manager)
- Don Callis (Kenny Omega’s Manager) *INACTIVE*
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts (Lance Archer’s Manager)
- Jose “The Assistant” Garcia* (Andrade’s “Assistant”)
- Mark Henry
- Mark Sterling (Jade Cargill’s Manager)
- Negative 1 (Dark Order’s Manager)
- Sonjay Dutt (Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh’s Manager)
- Stokely Hathaway (Jade Cargill & The Baddies’ “Publicist”)
- Taz (Team Taz Manager)
- Tully Blanchard (Tully Blanchard Enterprises’ Manager)
- Vickie Guerrero (Nyla Rose’s Manager) *INACTIVE*
- William Regal (Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio & Bryan Danielson’s Manager, Blackpool Combat Club leader)
Production/Broadcast Team
- Jim Ross (Commentator)
- Excalibur (Commentator)
- Tony Schiavone (Commentator, Host)
- Taz (Commentator)
- Paul Wight (Commentator)
- Justin Roberts (Ring Announcer)
- Brandon Cutler (Executive Content Producer)
- Alex Marvez (Interviewer)
- Dasha Kuret (Spanish Language Commentator)
- Günter Zapf (German Language Commentator)
- Mike Ritter (German Language Commentator)
- Norbert Feuillan (French Language Commentator)
- Alain Mistrangélo (French Language Commentator)
- Sunny Daze (Video Editor)
- Mikey Rukus (Music Producer)
Tag Teams
- 2Point0 of Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard)
- The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)
- Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)*
- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent & Orange Cassidy)
- Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley) (w/ William Regal)
- Butcher & The Blade of AFO (w/ The Bunny)
- Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
- Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)
- Dark Order (5 & 10 & Colt Cabana)
- The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto)
- FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)
- The Gunn Club/The Ass Boys (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn)
- HOOKHausen (HOOK & Danhausen)
- Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)
- The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
- House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)
- Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal
- Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
- The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)*
- Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) (w/ Dan Lambert)
- The Nightmare Family (Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson & Dustin Rhodes)
- The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) (of the Wingmen)
- Proud N’ Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)
- Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy)
- reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)
- Sting & Darby Allin
- Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) (w/ Taz)
- Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)
- Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)
- Wingmen (JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth & Pretty Picture)
- Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (of the Undisputed Elite)
- ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm)
- Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
- Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero*)
Factions (4+ members)
- Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler YUTA)
- Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, & Anna Jay)
- The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, Don Callis)
- The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, & Kris Statlander)
- The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo)
- Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Young Bucks, reDRagon, Brandon Cutler)
- Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, 2.0, Daniel Garcia)
Trios
- Best Friends
- Blackpool Combat Club
- Dark Order
- Death Triangle
- Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz
- The Elite
- The Factory
- Gunn Club
- House of Black
- Jericho Appreciation Society
- Nightmare Family
- Team Taz
- Undisputed Elite
- The Wingmen