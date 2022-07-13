AEW Roster: Full List of Wrestlers, Factions, Executives & More

SEScoops will keep a running list of the current members of the full AEW roster. This list will include confirmed signings, as well as people working without a full-time contract.

We plan to keep this page regularly maintained. If you notice anything that is outdated, please drop us a message by filling out our Contact Us form.

*: indicates that the wrestler has not been announced as ‘All Elite’

Table of Contents

Men’s Roster

Aaron Solo* (of The Factory)

Adam Cole (of The Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*

“Hangman” Adam Page

Alex Reynolds (of The Dark Order)

Andrade El Idolo (of Andrade & Rush) (w/ Jose Garcia)

Angelico

“Cool Hand” Angelo Parker (of 2Point0 and Jericho Appreciation Society)

Anthony Bowens (of The Acclaimed)

Anthony Ogogo (of The Factory)

Austin Gunn (of The Gunn Club)

Billy Gunn (of The Gunn Club)

Brian Cage

Blade (of Butcher & The Blade)

Bobby Fish (of Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*

Brandon Cutler (The Elite’s Young Boy)

Brian Pillman Jr. (of Varsity Blonds)

Brock Anderson* (of Nightmare Family)

Brody King (of House of Black)

Bryan Danielson (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal) — INJURED

Buddy Matthews (of House of Black) *INJURED*

Butcher (of Butcher & The Blade)

Cash Wheeler (of FTR)

Chris Jericho (of Jericho Appreciation Society)

Christian Cage

Christopher Daniels

Chuck Taylor (of Best Friends & CHAOS)

Claudio Castagnoli (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)

CM Punk *INJURED*

Colt Cabana (of Dark Order) *INACTIVE*

Colten Gunn (of Gunn Club)

Danhausen (of HOOKHausen)

Daniel Garcia (of Jericho Appreciation Society)

Dante Martin (of Top Flight)

Darby Allin (of Darby Allin & Sting)

Darius Martin (of Top Flight)

Dax Harwood (of FTR)

Dustin Rhodes (of Nightmare Family)

Eddie Kingston (of Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz)

Ethan Page (of Men of the Year) (w/ Dan Lambert)

Evil Uno (of Dark Order)

Frankie Kazarian

Fuego Del Sol

Griff Garrison (of Varsity Blonds)

Hook (of Team Taz & HOOKHausen)

Isiah Kassidy (of Private Party)

Jake Hager (of Jericho Appreciation Society)

Jay Lethal (of Lethal, Satnam Sing, & Sonjay Dutt)

Jeff Hardy (of The Hardys) *INACTIVE*

John Silver (of The Dark Order)

Jon Moxley (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)

Jungle Boy (of Jurassic Express + Christian)

Keith Lee (of Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland)

Kenny Omega (of The Elite) *INJURED*

Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) *INJURED*

Kyle O’Reilly (of reDRagon & Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*

Lance Archer

Lee Johnson (of The Nightmare Family) *INJURED*

Lee Moriarty

Luchasaurus (of Jurassic Express)

Luther (of Chaos Project) *INJURED*

Malakai Black (of House of Black)

Marq Quen (of Private Party)

Matt Hardy (of The Hardys)

Matt Jackson (of The Young Bucks & Undisputed Elite)

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard (of 2Point0 and Jericho Appreciation Society)

Matt Sydal (of Sydal Brothers) *INJURED*

Max Caster (of The Acclaimed)

Michael Nakazawa

Miro

MJF *INACTIVE*

Nick Comoroto (of The Factory)

Nick Jackson (of The Young Bucks & Undisputed Elite)

Orange Cassidy (of Best Friends + Orange)

Ortiz (of Proud N’ Powerful & Eddie Kingston)

“Tall” Paul Wight *INACTIVE*

PAC (of Death Triangle)

PENTA Oscuro (of Death Triangle) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

Powerhouse Hobbs (of Team Taz) (w/ Taz)

Pres10 Vance (of the Dark Order)

Pretty Peter Avalon (of The Wingmen)

QT Marshall (of The Factory)

Rey Fenix (of Death Triangle) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

Ricky Starks (of Team Taz) (w/ Taz)

Rush (of Rush & Andrade) (w/ Jose Garcia)

Ryan Nemeth* (of the Wingmen)

Sammy Guevara (of JAS) (w/ Tay Conti)

Santana (of Proud N’ Powerful & Eddie Kingston) *INJURED*

Satnam Singh (of Singh, Jay Lethal, & Sonjay Dutt)

Scorpio Sky (of Men of the Year) (w/ Dan Lambert)

Serpentico (of Chaos Project)

Shawn Dean

Shawn Spears

Sonny Kiss

Sting (of Darby Allin & Sting)

Swerve Strickland (of Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee)

Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling)

Trent Beretta (of Best Friends & CHAOS)

Wardlow

Wheeler Yuta (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)

Women’s Roster

Abadon

“The Bunny” Allie (Manager of Butcher & Blade) *INJURED*

Anna Jay (of The Dark Order)

Athena

AQA

Diamante*

Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/ Reba & Jamie Hayter)

Emi Sakura

Hikaru Shida

Jade Cargill (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway)

Jamie Hayter (w/ Reba & Dr. Britt Baker DMD)

Julia Hart* (of House of Black)

Kiera Hogan* (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway)

Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & CHAOS)

Leva Bates

Leyla Hirsch *INJURED*

Mercedes Martinez

Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

Paige VanZant (w/ Dan Lambert)

Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) *INACTIVE*

Rebel not Reba (w/ Dr. Britt Baker DMD)

Red Velvet (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) *INJURED*

Riho

Ruby Soho

Serena Deeb

Tay Conti (of Jericho Appreciation Society)

Thunder Rosa

Toni Storm

Yuka Sakazaki

Front Office/Management

Tony Khan (President)

Nick Jackson (Executive VP)

Matt Jackson (Executive VP)

Kenny Omega (Executive VP)

Dana Massie (Chief Merchandising Officer)

Nik Sobic (VP, Business Operations)

Mark Caplan (Head of licensing and merchandising)

Margaret Stalvey (Legal coordinator)

Megha Parkh (Chief Legal Officer)

Kevin Sullivan (VP of post production)

Chad Glenn (Director of Finance)

Chris Harrington (VP, business strategy)

Rafael Morffi (Director of live events)

Amanda Huber (Community Outreach Team)

Backstage Personnel/Managers

Billy Gunn (Producer/Head Coach)

Jerry Lynn (Coach)

Mark Henry (Coach)

Dean Malenko (Senior Producer/Coach)

Christopher Daniels (Producer)

QT Marshall (Coordinator)

Jeff Jones (Social Media)

BJ Whitmer (Producer/Travel Logistics)

Sandra Gray (Seamstress)

Rick Knox (Referee)

Bryce Remsburg (Referee)

Paul Turner (Referee)

Aubrey Edwards (Referee)

Frank Gastineau (Referee)

Shawn Dean (Extras Coordinator)

Managers/Non Wrestlers

Alex Abrahantes (Lucha Bros. Manager)

Arn Anderson (Brock Anderson’s Manager)

Dan Lambert (Men of the Year & Paige Van Zant’s manager)

Don Callis (Kenny Omega’s Manager) *INACTIVE*

Jake “The Snake” Roberts (Lance Archer’s Manager)

Jose “The Assistant” Garcia* (Andrade’s “Assistant”)

Mark Henry

Mark Sterling (Jade Cargill’s Manager)

Negative 1 (Dark Order’s Manager)

Sonjay Dutt (Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh’s Manager)

Stokely Hathaway (Jade Cargill & The Baddies’ “Publicist”)

Taz (Team Taz Manager)

Tully Blanchard (Tully Blanchard Enterprises’ Manager)

Vickie Guerrero (Nyla Rose’s Manager) *INACTIVE*

William Regal (Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio & Bryan Danielson’s Manager, Blackpool Combat Club leader)

Production/Broadcast Team

Jim Ross (Commentator)

Excalibur (Commentator)

Tony Schiavone (Commentator, Host)

Taz (Commentator)

Paul Wight (Commentator)

Justin Roberts (Ring Announcer)

Brandon Cutler (Executive Content Producer)

Alex Marvez (Interviewer)

Dasha Kuret (Spanish Language Commentator)

Günter Zapf (German Language Commentator)

Mike Ritter (German Language Commentator)

Norbert Feuillan (French Language Commentator)

Alain Mistrangélo (French Language Commentator)

Sunny Daze (Video Editor)

Mikey Rukus (Music Producer)

Tag Teams

2Point0 of Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard)

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)*

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent & Orange Cassidy)

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley) (w/ William Regal)

Butcher & The Blade of AFO (w/ The Bunny)

Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

Dark Order (5 & 10 & Colt Cabana)

The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto)

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

The Gunn Club/The Ass Boys (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn)

HOOKHausen (HOOK & Danhausen)

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal

Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)*

Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) (w/ Dan Lambert)

The Nightmare Family (Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson & Dustin Rhodes)

The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) (of the Wingmen)

Proud N’ Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)

Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy)

reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Sting & Darby Allin

Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) (w/ Taz)

Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

Wingmen (JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth & Pretty Picture)

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (of the Undisputed Elite)

ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm)

Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero*)

Factions (4+ members)

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler YUTA)

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, & Anna Jay)

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, Don Callis)

The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, & Kris Statlander)

The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo)

Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Young Bucks, reDRagon, Brandon Cutler)

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, 2.0, Daniel Garcia)

Trios