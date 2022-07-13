Wednesday, July 13, 2022
AEW Roster: Full List of Wrestlers, Factions, Executives & More

By Jaychele Nicole
SEScoops will keep a running list of the current members of the full AEW roster. This list will include confirmed signings, as well as people working without a full-time contract.

We plan to keep this page regularly maintained. If you notice anything that is outdated, please drop us a message by filling out our Contact Us form.

*: indicates that the wrestler has not been announced as ‘All Elite’

Table of Contents

Men’s Roster

  • Aaron Solo* (of The Factory)
  • Adam Cole (of The Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*
  • “Hangman” Adam Page
  • Alex Reynolds (of The Dark Order)
  • Andrade El Idolo (of Andrade & Rush) (w/ Jose Garcia)
  • Angelico
  • “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker (of 2Point0 and Jericho Appreciation Society)
  • Anthony Bowens (of The Acclaimed) 
  • Anthony Ogogo (of The Factory)
  • Austin Gunn (of The Gunn Club)
  • Billy Gunn (of The Gunn Club)
  • Brian Cage
  • Blade (of Butcher & The Blade)
  • Bobby Fish (of Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*
  • Brandon Cutler (The Elite’s Young Boy)
  • Brian Pillman Jr. (of Varsity Blonds)
  • Brock Anderson* (of Nightmare Family)
  • Brody King (of House of Black)
  • Bryan Danielson (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal) — INJURED
  • Buddy Matthews (of House of Black) *INJURED*
  • Butcher (of Butcher & The Blade)
  • Cash Wheeler (of FTR)
  • Chris Jericho (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
  • Christian Cage
  • Christopher Daniels
  • Chuck Taylor (of Best Friends & CHAOS)
  • Claudio Castagnoli (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)
  • CM Punk *INJURED*
  • Colt Cabana (of Dark Order) *INACTIVE*
  • Colten Gunn (of Gunn Club)
  • Danhausen (of HOOKHausen)
  • Daniel Garcia (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
  • Dante Martin (of Top Flight)
  • Darby Allin (of Darby Allin & Sting)
  • Darius Martin (of Top Flight)
  • Dax Harwood (of FTR)
  • Dustin Rhodes (of Nightmare Family)
  • Eddie Kingston (of Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz)
  • Ethan Page (of Men of the Year) (w/ Dan Lambert)
  • Evil Uno (of Dark Order)
  • Frankie Kazarian
  • Fuego Del Sol
  • Griff Garrison (of Varsity Blonds)
  • Hook (of Team Taz & HOOKHausen)
  • Isiah Kassidy (of Private Party)
  • Jake Hager (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
  • Jay Lethal (of Lethal, Satnam Sing, & Sonjay Dutt)
  • Jeff Hardy (of The Hardys) *INACTIVE*
  • John Silver (of The Dark Order)
  • Jon Moxley (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)
  • Jungle Boy (of Jurassic Express + Christian)
  • Keith Lee (of Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland)
  • Kenny Omega (of The Elite) *INJURED*
  • Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) *INJURED*
  • Kyle O’Reilly (of reDRagon & Undisputed Elite) *INJURED*
  • Lance Archer
  • Lee Johnson (of The Nightmare Family) *INJURED*
  • Lee Moriarty
  • Luchasaurus (of Jurassic Express)
  • Luther (of Chaos Project) *INJURED*
  • Malakai Black (of House of Black)
  • Marq Quen (of Private Party)
  • Matt Hardy (of The Hardys)
  • Matt Jackson (of The Young Bucks & Undisputed Elite)
  • “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard (of 2Point0 and Jericho Appreciation Society)
  • Matt Sydal (of Sydal Brothers) *INJURED*
  • Max Caster (of The Acclaimed)
  • Michael Nakazawa
  • Miro
  • MJF *INACTIVE*
  • Nick Comoroto (of The Factory)
  • Nick Jackson (of The Young Bucks & Undisputed Elite)
  • Orange Cassidy (of Best Friends + Orange)
  • Ortiz (of Proud N’ Powerful & Eddie Kingston)
  • “Tall” Paul Wight *INACTIVE*
  • PAC (of Death Triangle)
  • PENTA Oscuro (of Death Triangle) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
  • Powerhouse Hobbs (of Team Taz) (w/ Taz)
  • Pres10 Vance (of the Dark Order)
  • Pretty Peter Avalon (of The Wingmen)
  • QT Marshall (of The Factory)
  • Rey Fenix (of Death Triangle) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
  • Ricky Starks (of Team Taz) (w/ Taz)
  • Rush (of Rush & Andrade) (w/ Jose Garcia)
  • Ryan Nemeth* (of the Wingmen)
  • Sammy Guevara (of JAS) (w/ Tay Conti)
  • Santana (of Proud N’ Powerful & Eddie Kingston) *INJURED*
  • Satnam Singh (of Singh, Jay Lethal, & Sonjay Dutt)
  • Scorpio Sky (of Men of the Year) (w/ Dan Lambert)
  • Serpentico (of Chaos Project)
  • Shawn Dean
  • Shawn Spears
  • Sonny Kiss
  • Sting (of Darby Allin & Sting)
  • Swerve Strickland (of Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee)
  • Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling)
  • Trent Beretta (of Best Friends & CHAOS)
  • Wardlow
  • Wheeler Yuta (of Blackpool Combat Club) (w/ William Regal)

Women’s Roster

  • Abadon
  • “The Bunny” Allie (Manager of Butcher & Blade) *INJURED*
  • Anna Jay (of The Dark Order)
  • Athena
  • AQA
  • Diamante*
  • Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/ Reba & Jamie Hayter)
  • Emi Sakura
  • Hikaru Shida
  • Jade Cargill (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway)
  • Jamie Hayter (w/ Reba & Dr. Britt Baker DMD)
  • Julia Hart* (of House of Black)
  • Kiera Hogan* (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway)
  • Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & CHAOS)
  • Leva Bates
  • Leyla Hirsch *INJURED*
  • Mercedes Martinez
  • Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
  • Paige VanZant (w/ Dan Lambert)
  • Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) *INACTIVE*
  • Rebel not Reba (w/ Dr. Britt Baker DMD)
  • Red Velvet (of the Baddies) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) *INJURED*
  • Riho
  • Ruby Soho
  • Serena Deeb
  • Tay Conti (of Jericho Appreciation Society)
  • Thunder Rosa
  • Toni Storm
  • Yuka Sakazaki

Front Office/Management

  • Tony Khan (President)
  • Nick Jackson (Executive VP)
  • Matt Jackson (Executive VP)
  • Kenny Omega (Executive VP)
  • Dana Massie (Chief Merchandising Officer)
  • Nik Sobic (VP, Business Operations)
  • Mark Caplan (Head of licensing and merchandising)
  • Margaret Stalvey (Legal coordinator)
  • Megha Parkh (Chief Legal Officer)
  • Kevin Sullivan (VP of post production)
  • Chad Glenn (Director of Finance)
  • Chris Harrington (VP, business strategy)
  • Rafael Morffi (Director of live events)
  • Amanda Huber (Community Outreach Team)

Backstage Personnel/Managers

  • Billy Gunn (Producer/Head Coach)
  • Jerry Lynn (Coach)
  • Mark Henry (Coach)
  • Dean Malenko (Senior Producer/Coach)
  • Christopher Daniels (Producer)
  • QT Marshall (Coordinator)
  • Jeff Jones (Social Media)
  • BJ Whitmer (Producer/Travel Logistics)
  • Sandra Gray (Seamstress)
  • Rick Knox (Referee)
  • Bryce Remsburg (Referee)
  • Paul Turner (Referee)
  • Aubrey Edwards (Referee)
  • Frank Gastineau (Referee)
  • Shawn Dean (Extras Coordinator)

Managers/Non Wrestlers

  • Alex Abrahantes (Lucha Bros. Manager)
  • Arn Anderson (Brock Anderson’s Manager)
  • Dan Lambert (Men of the Year & Paige Van Zant’s manager)
  • Don Callis (Kenny Omega’s Manager) *INACTIVE*
  • Jake “The Snake” Roberts (Lance Archer’s Manager)
  • Jose “The Assistant” Garcia* (Andrade’s “Assistant”)
  • Mark Henry
  • Mark Sterling (Jade Cargill’s Manager)
  • Negative 1 (Dark Order’s Manager)
  • Sonjay Dutt (Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh’s Manager)
  • Stokely Hathaway (Jade Cargill & The Baddies’ “Publicist”)
  • Taz (Team Taz Manager)
  • Tully Blanchard (Tully Blanchard Enterprises’ Manager)
  • Vickie Guerrero (Nyla Rose’s Manager) *INACTIVE*
  • William Regal (Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio & Bryan Danielson’s Manager, Blackpool Combat Club leader)

Production/Broadcast Team

  • Jim Ross (Commentator)
  • Excalibur (Commentator)
  • Tony Schiavone (Commentator, Host)
  • Taz (Commentator)
  • Paul Wight (Commentator)
  • Justin Roberts (Ring Announcer)
  • Brandon Cutler (Executive Content Producer)
  • Alex Marvez (Interviewer)
  • Dasha Kuret (Spanish Language Commentator)
  • Günter Zapf (German Language Commentator)
  • Mike Ritter (German Language Commentator)
  • Norbert Feuillan (French Language Commentator)
  • Alain Mistrangélo (French Language Commentator)
  • Sunny Daze (Video Editor)
  • Mikey Rukus (Music Producer)

Tag Teams

  • 2Point0 of Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard)
  • The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)
  • Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)*
  • Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent & Orange Cassidy)
  • Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley) (w/ William Regal)
  • Butcher & The Blade of AFO (w/ The Bunny)
  • Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
  • Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)
  • Dark Order (5 & 10 & Colt Cabana)
  • The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto)
  • FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)
  • The Gunn Club/The Ass Boys (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn)
  • HOOKHausen (HOOK & Danhausen)
  • Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)
  • The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
  • House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)
  • Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal
  • Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
  • The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)*
  • Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) (w/ Dan Lambert)
  • The Nightmare Family (Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson & Dustin Rhodes)
  • The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) (of the Wingmen)
  • Proud N’ Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)
  • Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy)
  • reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)
  • Sting & Darby Allin
  • Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) (w/ Taz)
  • Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)
  • Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)
  • Wingmen (JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth & Pretty Picture)
  • Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (of the Undisputed Elite)
  • ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm)
  • Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
  • Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero*)

Factions (4+ members)

  • Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler YUTA)
  • Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, & Anna Jay)
  • The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, Don Callis)
  • The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, & Kris Statlander)
  • The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo)
  • Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Young Bucks, reDRagon, Brandon Cutler)
  • Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, 2.0, Daniel Garcia)

Trios 

  • Best Friends
  • Blackpool Combat Club
  • Dark Order
  • Death Triangle
  • Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz
  • The Elite
  • The Factory
  • Gunn Club
  • House of Black
  • Jericho Appreciation Society
  • Nightmare Family
  • Team Taz
  • Undisputed Elite
  • The Wingmen
