AEW Roster Pushing for Untelevised House Shows (Report)

AEW‘s roster is hoping for more opportunities to compete in the ring and is hopeful that untelevised house shows will soon be a reality.

Since forming in 2019, AEW has held Pay Per Views, TV, and produces content on YouTube, but has yet to hold house shows.

Many plans AEW President Tony Khan had were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic which caused shows to take place with zero love fans.

House Shows

House shows are a staple of several promotions, including WWE and Impact Wrestling, and AEW’s roster hopes to be next.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that there are no “definitive plans” for the company to host untelevised events.

AEW’s roster has made it clear to higher-ups that they would like to wrestle more and are pushing for house shows.

Meltzer said that AEW house shows would be great to develop younger, more inexperienced talent.

However, it’s reported that AEW would struggle to host live events at this time as when it comes to life events, AEW is the “coldest” it has ever been.

Who’s on the Card?

In his report, Meltzer said that while AEW has its selection of main eventers for potential house shows, not everyone would be on the shows.

It was noted that stars like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson would be draws, age, and prior injuries could keep house show appearances to a minimum.

Meltzer added that while MJF is certainly young enough to make do regular house shows, it would clash with his character, who competes sporadically.