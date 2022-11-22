AEW Roster Don’t Buy Tony Khan’s Recent Claim About CM Punk (Report)

AEW President Tony Khan is adamant that CM Punk did not force or pressure him to remove Colt From AEW TV, but the wrestlers aren’t buying it.

After Punk’s arrival to the promotion in August 2021, Cabana, once Punk’s best friend, stopped appearing on Dynamite and Rampage.

Earlier this month, Cabana had his first AEW TV match in close to a year, unsuccessfully challenging Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho.

Doubt

Given that Cabana’s return came amid reports that AEW will release Punk, it’s not surprising that many believe he only vanished from TV because of Punk.

Speaking at the Full Gear media scrum, Khan denied that Punk requested Cabana’s removal, saying he “never asked for that.”

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer said that many in AEW are skeptical of Khan’s claim.

“CM Punk is, and he’s always been, very adamant that he had nothing to do with it. Tony said that Punk has had nothing to do with it… that story is not going to change publicly one way or the other.

“The skepticism, and it’s vehement from a lot of people, as far as the skepticism of that story. So it’s not like that thing has been settled in the eyes of, I can’t say all the talent, but a lot of the talent [are skeptical.]”

“A lot of the talent [are skeptical.]” Dave Meltzer on AEW’s roster doubting Tony Khan saying CM Punk did not influence him.

“Even today, I just got something that was just like, ‘Can’t you just see? Isn’t it obvious?’ It’s not like they’re speculating, they believe that they know the story. That’s basically that, I’m sure that one will never go away.”

Plans

After Cabana’s return, it was reported that his appearance was a ‘morale booster’ for the AEW roster following what transpired at AEW All Out.

Unfortunately for Khan, Colt’s appearance on Dynamite has made things worse with Punk who remains adamant that he did not influence Khan.

At this time, it is believed that Punk is still under contract, with merchandise of his being sold by AEW within the past week.