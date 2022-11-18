Things Between AEW and CM Punk Were Made Worse By Colt Cabana’s TV Return

CM Punk and Colt Cabana’s relationship is rocky, to say the least, which has impacted the talks between AEW and the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Cabana was among the list of people that Punk ripped in his infamous rant following AEW All Out where he criticized Hangman Page and The Elite. Punk was suspended as a result while also away rehabbing an injury.

When Punk came into AEW, Cabana’s television time decreased and there were rumors that Punk was potentially the reason behind Cabana not being featured as much on the show, which Punk himself denies, because of their broken friendship.

Cabana’s AEW deal wasn’t going to be renewed until the locker room came to bat for him and he was moved to the ROH brand.

Cabana was back on Dynamite on November 2 as ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho’s mystery opponent. This seemed to support the idea that Punk being suspended opened the door for Cabana to come back.

CM Punk’s Denial

(AEW)

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Punk is still ‘adamant’ that he had nothing to do with Cabana’s absence from AEW TV.

“Colt Cabana wrestling Chris Jericho only made things worse as far as issues with the two sides. Punk remains adamant he had nothing to do with Cabana being gone. A lot of talent in AEW believes and insists differently and it’s openly talked about.”

Meltzer added that there had been no change in CM Punk’s contract situation as he’s still under contract and AEW was selling his merchandise this past week at Dynamite.