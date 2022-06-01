AEW Star Flips The Bird at Vince McMahon’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame

One AEW star has given Vince McMahon‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame the finger.

It’s no secret that some AEW and WWE stars have engaged in some banter on social media in a show of gamesmanship. Some of the back-and-forth exchanges are in jest while others are a bit more heated.

We’ll put this one in the fun category.

Max Caster of The Acclaimed is in Los Angles for tonight’s (June 1) AEW Dynamite show. He took to Vince McMahon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame and had a little “sign language” as Stone Cold Steve Austin used to say.

Vince received the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor back in March 2008. The honor was awarded to him for years of turning WWE into a TV success.

