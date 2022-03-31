Seth Rollins Believes AEW’s WWE Mentions ‘Reek Of Desperation’

AEW is known to not pull any punches when it comes to referencing WWE. Many AEW stars regularly take shots at the rival promotion and people like CM Punk are known to try and put the company down whenever they get the chance. However, Seth Rollins finds the constant references very tacky and low-brow.

The Monday Night Messiah discussed the difference between WWE’s and AEW’s approach of acknowledging the competition during his appearance on Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. He discussed his own mention of Jon Moxley during his recent feud with Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins claimed that nobody said anything about it to him backstage. Everybody knows that Mox is a part of WWE’s history and the story of both Seth and Roman. The Architect then compared the moment to CM Punk’s mentions of WWE. He explained that references are fine when they are useful in a story. He went on to describe how AEW’s approach is very different:

“The other side of that coin is the way that it can be used by those guys. They can do whatever they want. I find it very tacky and low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. I don’t think it’s anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys.”

The former world champion later acknowledged that AEW is successfully doing their thing and said that he is very happy for them. Though he noted how Tony Khan‘s promotion has a long way to go before they catch up with them. From Rollins’ perspective, it’s a step down for them to use this fact as an insult.

