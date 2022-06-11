‘He’s A Judgemental Prick’: AEW Star Blasts Bryan Danielson

While Eddie Kingston admits that Bryan Danielson is one of the best wrestlers of today’s era, he isn’t a fan of the former world champion as a person.

The AEW star had an interview with Joe Roderick. He talked about things such as his work on the independent circuit and more.

Eddie recently worked with the Blackpool Combat Club when they went against The Jericho Appreciation Society. Kingston noted how he has known Bryan longer than he has known Jon Moxley:

“I’ve known Bryan, and Bryan’s been a piece of s— since I met him. I’m not gonna lie to you guys and be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re best buds.’”

Eddie Kingston did admit that Bryan Danielson is a great competitor and he belongs in the discussion for the greatest wrestler of all time. Though despite all this, he is not a fan of the former WWE star:

“But I’m not a mark. I’m not a fan. If I think you’re a bad person or for Bryan, I think he’s a judgmental prick. He judges people, so I don’t like Bryan. There it is.”

Eddie Kingston competed in the Battle Royal to determine Jon Moxley’s opponent at this Wednesday’s Dynamite. He then defeated Jake Hager during Friday’s Rampage.