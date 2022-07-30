AEW Star Gets Engaged During SummerSlam Weekend (Photo)

The SummerSlam weekend is usually filled with many exciting and unexpected moments. This time it also includes a surprise engagement for an AEW star.

Ohio Valley Wrestling held an event in Nashville on Friday. It saw the reigning OVW Women’s Champion Leila Grey defending her title against Freya The Slaya.

The AEW star successfully defended her title. After the bout, she was proposed by her boyfriend and current OVW Rush Champion “Certified” Luke Kurtis.

The indie promotion’s official Twitter account posted a photo of the couple. Reacting to it, Leila Grey noted that she will be sharing a long sentimental post very soon:

Long sentimental post coming soon?? https://t.co/2uoABwMOrT — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) July 30, 2022

Leila Grey has mostly been working as an enhancement talent on AEW Dark after making her debut last year in March. Though she has picked up some singles and tag team victories in recent episodes.

The female star had a match on SmackDown earlier this year as well. She faced Raquel Rodriguez under the ring name Cat Cardoza. The indie talent lost to the former NXT star in a short match during the April 22 episode of the show.

SEScoops will like to congratulate Leila on her engagement.