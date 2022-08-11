AEW Star Says He’d “Go to War” For Triple H

In the three years since AEW was founded, the promotion has built a stacked roster, featuring some of the most talented stars in wrestling.

Many AEW stars previously worked with WWE, but were laid off as part of the company’s dreaded ‘budget cuts.’

Some never even got a chance to make it to WWE’s main roster, instead being cut during their time as part of NXT.

Go to War

Bobby Fish is one of the former Superstars who was cut from WWE while still part of NXT.

Fish, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by WWE in August 2021, and would make his debut for AEW less than two months later.

As part of NXT, Fish worked closely with Triple H, who was the head of the brand during the former’s tenure with WWE.

During a recent appearance on the “Rewind Recap Relive” podcast, Fish addressed ‘The Game’ now being Head of WWE’s Creative and Talent Relations, and is optimistic (via 411Mania.)

“I can’t really speak firsthand, but to know that there is a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing there that things could return or maybe become something entirely new and different but under him. I just can’t see anything in the wrestling business that he has a hand in that’s not going to be successful. And I’m obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week.”

Under Triple H’s watch, WWE has seen several Superstars return after being released last year.

Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Dexter Lumis and Dakota Kai have all returned to WWE since Triple H gained power.