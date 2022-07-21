AEW Star Reveals Injury He Had Going In To Critically Acclaimed Match

Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) spoke with WebIsJericho to hype up their highly-anticipated rematch with the Briscoes for the ROH tag team titles.

The two teams went to war at Supercard of Honor back in April, a matchup that was called one of the very best of the year and saw the Top Guys dethrone Dem Boys to become the promotion’s newest champs.

During the interview Dax Harwood reveals that he actually went into the critically-acclaimed bout with a torn labrum, an injury that happened from taking a suplex to the floor. Harwood doesn’t specify exactly when he got hurt, but details how much pain he is still in because of the tear.

“I got that [a torn labrum] right before the match with The Briscoes. I took a suplex on the floor, and it’s still very uncomfortable just to sit down. To walk or to run it doesn’t bother me, but to sit down, it just kills me. Every match you have, I don’t care how old you are or how young you are, every match is gonna take a toll on your body.”

Harwood would then give a quick rant about how hard the industry can be on a wrestler’s body, and why fans should be aware how much it actually hurts them.

“I gotta go home to my daughter, and that one tackle, that one bump hurt so bad that I can’t play with her.’ So why are we telling these fans this doesn’t hurt? ‘Watch. The ring is springy, it’s like a trampoline.’ It’s the complete opposite. Everything hurts.”

FTR currently hold the AAA, ROH, and the IWGP tag team titles, the latter of which was won at last month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago.