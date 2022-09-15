AEW Star MJF Gets Engaged (Photos)

All Elite Wrestling star MJF is engaged to be married.

The 26-year-old took to social media to make the announcement and wish his fiancé, Naomi Rosenblum, a happy birthday. N

Naomi made an appearance on AEW television during a February episode of Dynamite when MJF was carried to the ring on a throne.

MJF made the announcement by writing “Hbd to my fiancé or whatever”. Naomi posted

“I said yes :). And yes I forced him to smile for pics (after he told me I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

MJF sent out another message to all the ladies that are devastated to hear the news.

“Ladies panicking on my TL don’t worry. Just cuz there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score. Strive for greatness. #Saltoftheearth”

MJF Wants The AEW Championship

On last night’s episode of Dynamite, MJF revealed that Stokely Hathaway’s stable is called “The Firm” and they will help him out when needed. MJF kept insulting the fans but they wouldn’t stop cheering his name. Maxwell responded to Moxley’s promo from last week and claimed that he was one demon that Jon cannot slay.

Stokely, W. Morrissey, Gunn Club, and Lee Moriarty all interfered in the Casino Ladder match. A masked man then marched down the entrance ramp as The Joker entrant, climbed the ladder, and captured the chip suspended above the ring that guarantees a future title shot. MJF was later to be revealed to the man under the mask.

After the AEW Championship was vacated following the media scrum brawl after All Out, Tony Khan announced the Tournament of Champions. Jon Moxley will battle Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament to determine the new AEW Champion at Dynamite Grand Slam next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium.