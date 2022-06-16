AEW Star Returns on Dynamite

An AEW star has made his return from injury.

The Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite took place on June 15. The action was held inside the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The show opened with a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz. Jericho won the match thanks to interference from Sammy Guevara. Ortiz ended up shaving his own head.

Road Rager also featured one heck of a match between Will Ospreay and Dax Harwood. Ospreay won the match and after the fact, there was a surprise return.

Orange Cassidy Returns

After the match, a brawl broke out between members of the United Empire and CHAOS. Suddenly, a familiar tune blared out of the speakers.

It was none other than Orange Cassidy returning from injury.

OC had a staredown with Will Ospreay before the United Empire leader bailed.

Orange Cassidy suffered a shoulder injury during the Face of the Revolution ladder match back on March 6. He had made some appearances after the injury but he would soon be off TV to heal.