AEW Star Addresses Rumors of Backstage Heat

One AEW star has spoken out on the notion that he might have backstage heat.

AEW has a lot of talent. It’s no secret that Tony Khan has a lot on his plate with AEW, ROH, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham F.C.

Reports have surfaced that there has been a lack of communication within AEW and ROH, leaving talent frustrated. Khan has reportedly been working to smooth things over.

For one AEW talent, many have come to the conclusion that he hasn’t been used to his full potential due to backstage heat.

Brian Cage Speaks Out

The performer in question is Brian Cage. He took to the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing to address rumors of having backstage heat over some social media activity.

“I’ve re-tweeted in favor of plenty of things that fans have said about me,” Cage said. “I mean, why would I not? They are supporting me. So regardless, if someone agrees or not, it’s someone’s opinion and it’s positive for me, why would I be against that? The fact that it’s my wife, she’s obviously going to have a biased opinion.

“It’s not really for what she said, it’s about certain people backstage in AEW who don’t like me there that pointed that [tweet] out and brought that heat to me intentionally. So it wouldn’t have been a big deal but certain individuals there made it a big deal. And that’s what they hung their hat on. There’s more to it, but I’m not going to say that. These certain individuals know who they are.” Brian Cage on perceived backstage heat

Cage is expected to have a role with the ROH brand going forward. It’ll be interesting to see if Tony Khan can snag a TV deal for the promotion.

Khan claims there has been interest but he’s looking for a deal that makes sense. AEW is currently on TBS with Dynamite and TNT for Rampage.

There’s no word on whether or not Warner-Discovery is interested in bringing ROH to one of its platforms.

Quotes via WrestleTalk.