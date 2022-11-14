“I Like Scary Chicks” – Liv Morgan Hangs Out with AEW Star (Photo)

Liv Morgan has had a career year in WWE. She won the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on the same night. She defeated Ronda Rousey to become SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Morgan picked up another victory over Ronda at this year’s SummerSlam in a controversial finish. The Baddest Woman on the Planet recaptured the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the premium live event. Liv has since taken a liking to extreme matches, while Ronda is set to defend the title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames.

Liv Morgan was spotted with AEW star Abadon over the weekend. The two were a part of the Big Event expo in New York and took a photo together.

Abadon replied with several heart emojis while Liv Morgan’s former tag team partner Rhea Ripley responded “I know”.

I know ? — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 12, 2022

Liv Morgan Appears on Chucky TV Series

Liv Morgan recently made a cameo on the Chucky TV show. The 28-year-old’s appearance on the show didn’t last long as the villainous doll killed her off immediately.

She spoke with USA Insider to promote the show and revealed she reached out to WWE and asked to be in the show.