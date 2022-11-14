Sunday, November 13, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

“I Like Scary Chicks” – Liv Morgan Hangs Out with AEW Star (Photo)

By Robert Lentini
Liv Morgan
(WWE)

Liv Morgan has had a career year in WWE. She won the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on the same night. She defeated Ronda Rousey to become SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Morgan picked up another victory over Ronda at this year’s SummerSlam in a controversial finish. The Baddest Woman on the Planet recaptured the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the premium live event. Liv has since taken a liking to extreme matches, while Ronda is set to defend the title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames.

Liv Morgan was spotted with AEW star Abadon over the weekend. The two were a part of the Big Event expo in New York and took a photo together.

Abadon replied with several heart emojis while Liv Morgan’s former tag team partner Rhea Ripley responded “I know”.

Liv Morgan Appears on Chucky TV Series

Liv Morgan recently made a cameo on the Chucky TV show. The 28-year-old’s appearance on the show didn’t last long as the villainous doll killed her off immediately.

She spoke with USA Insider to promote the show and revealed she reached out to WWE and asked to be in the show.

So I just went to WWE and I was like, ‘Do you think there’s any opportunity for me in any capacity? Because I’d love to be involved in any way, shape, or form.’

And so they reached out, and I was actually put in touch with Don Mancini, the show’s creator – he’s been so gracious to me.

We jumped on a Zoom and he was able to write me into the script. It’s been almost a pipe dream come true. It started with an ask that turned into something unbelievable.

0 Comments
Related Articles
Latest Wrestling News

A leading source for Wrestling News since 2004. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.