AEW Star To Work AAA Event On The Same Day As Forbidden Door PPV

Rey Fenix working an upcoming Lucha Libre AAA show could lead to potential conflicts for him as the show takes place on the same day, June 26th, as AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

The AAA show goes down from the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico while the joint PPV event held between AEW and NJPW takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

At the AAA show, Fenix is slated to take on Johnny Caballero (aka Johnny Elite) and Abismo Negro Jr. As of this writing, no matches have been announced for Forbidden Door. Many expect to see Fenix be with his brother Penta Oscuro and Death Triangle teammate Pac at the Forbidden Door show.

Fenix could make both shows as the AAA has a start time of 5 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. EST, while Forbidden Door is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local, 7 p.m. EST. However, adding in the flight time, it would take him three hours to do that.

This wouldn’t be the first time AAA has advertised Fenix for shows that he later didn’t wrestle on as it happened in February and March.

The trio is slated to work Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing where they’re scheduled to take on Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black of The House of Black.