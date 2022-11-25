Watch: AEW Star Unmasks on Rampage

Dark Order battled The Butcher, The Blade, and Rush in the main event of the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage tonight.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds were interviewed by Mark Henry before the match and 10 was noticeably absent. Silver and Reynolds then made their way to the ring but 10 still had not shown up for the match yet.

The Butcher, The Blade, and Rush controlled the match early but the camera cut to the entrance ramp. Evil Uno and Brodie Lee Jr. were waving 10 down the ramp. 10 rushed to the ring but made a shocking decision once he arrived in the squared circle.

10 (Preston Vance) leveled John Silver with a Clothesline and Rush capitalized with a Dropkick for the pinfall victory.

After the match, 10 ripped away at Evil Uno’s mask before throwing his own mask down in front of Brodie Lee Jr. on the entrance ramp. An unmasked 10 then posed with La Faccion at the end of AEW Rampage.

Absolutely despicable acts by @pres10vance as he tosses his mask directly in front of a broken-hearted Negative 1 ? here on #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/q9sSa9F3vE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2022

10 took to Twitter after the Black Friday edition of Rampage went off the air and stated that hearts were meant to be broken.

Hearts were made to be broken. https://t.co/VI4at1Iz2K — Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) November 25, 2022

Brodie Lee Jr.’s mother, Amanda Huber sent a message to 10 and said that he let his true family down.

Hey @Pres10Vance



I hope you know what you’ve done.



You sold your soul to someone who will abandon you when you’re no longer useful.



You’ve let your true family down.



Looking back, He made the wrong choice in you. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 25, 2022

Former TNT Champion Brodie Lee handpicked 10 to be in the Dark Order faction. Amanda said that he made the wrong choice, 10 disagreed and said it was time for him to step out on his own.

I know what I’ve done. I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself. Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me. #StillHandpicked