AEW Star Wants To Help The Company Gain More Female Viewers

One of the main goals of Wardlow is to help grow AEW in all directions. This includes helping the company boost their female viewership as well.

The heavyweight recently had an interview with Forbs. He talked about things such as his early days in wrestling, getting paid $5 for shows and more.

Speaking about his goals in the company, Wardlow said that he is very in tune with numbers. He explained that his main goal is to help expand the viewership numbers in all categories, including the female viewership:

“I’m very in tune with numbers, and my main goal for AEW is, I want to be the reason we have more viewers. I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up.

I want to be the reason that 18-49 demographic goes up.” said Wardlow, “I want to be the reason our ratings are higher,”

The former IWC star also discussed the recent influx of talent in AEW. Some fans are not happy with outside stars taking the spotlight from talents such as him but the AEW star explained that it’s good for them.

He mentioned how someone like CM Punk brings a lot more eyes to the product. The former Pinnacle member said that it’ll only help the company grow and put more eyes on talents who have taken a backseat when they start getting pushed again.