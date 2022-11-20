AEW Star Was Wearing WWE T-Shirt at Full Gear

The self-proclaimed TBS Champion Nyla Rose challenged the real AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Rose came out with her manager, Vickie Guerrero, in a low rider as a tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero. Vickie was also wearing WWE’s Rhea Ripley’s new t-shirt, “I’m Mama,’ which is a spinoff of Eddie’s old t-shirt that stated, ‘I’m Papi.’

The t-shirt was designed in 2005 during the feud between Eddie and Rey Mysterio over the custody of Dominik, who is now in The Judgment Day faction with Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

The Shirt

Cargill came out with Thundercats-inspired gear. Before the match got started, Kiera Hogan took a cheap shot at Rose.

The match did have some clunky spots, but down the stretch, things heated up and both women kicked out after hitting each other’s moves. Nyla hit a senton off the top, but Jade hit the pump kick and her Jaded finisher to retain her title.

