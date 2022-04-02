AEW Star Attends WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Friday Night

Friday night saw the yearly WWE Hall of Fame ceremony take place as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend. This year’s show saw The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, Shad Gaspard, and the Steiner Brothers honored.

Many fans pointed out the attendance of an AEW star, none other than Andrade el Idolo. Andrade was of course there with his girlfriend and fiancee, Charlotte Flair.

Photos immediately began circulating on social media, including a shot of the couple with Finn Balor and his wife, which was published by Charlotte Flair on her Instagram page.

Photo: Instagram, Charlotte Flair

Flair recently revealed in an interview with BT Sport that she and Andrade, who became engaged back in 2020, have set a date for their wedding. It will reportedly be this summer in Mexico.

Flair will defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey during night one of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday.

Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now.

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

