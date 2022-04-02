AEW Star Attends WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Friday Night

Friday night saw the yearly WWE Hall of Fame ceremony take place as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend. This year’s show saw The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, Shad Gaspard, and the Steiner Brothers honored.
Many fans pointed out the attendance of an AEW star, none other than Andrade el Idolo. Andrade was of course there with his girlfriend and fiancee, Charlotte Flair.
Photos immediately began circulating on social media, including a shot of the couple with Finn Balor and his wife, which was published by Charlotte Flair on her Instagram page.
Flair recently revealed in an interview with BT Sport that she and Andrade, who became engaged back in 2020, have set a date for their wedding. It will reportedly be this summer in Mexico.
Flair will defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey during night one of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday.
Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now.
Night One
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Seth Rollins vs. An Opponent of Vince McMahon’s Choosing
- KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin
Night Two
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
- Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
