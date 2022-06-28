AEW Stars Appear on WWE Raw to Salute John Cena

Three AEW stars made appearances via video on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw including Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Paul Wight.

Danielson was billed as Daniel Bryan, Paul Wight as Big Show. This was done to help celebrate John Cena’s 20 years in WWE as he made his main roster in-ring debut in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown against Kurt Angle.

Cena made his first appearance on Raw since last year’s SummerSlam where he lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fightful Select reports the situation was very straightforward in making it happen as the idea was pitched and signed off on so WWE contacted AEW founder Tony Khan in order to see if he’d be okay with it.

Because of the circumstances, Khan was said to be okay with the videos and provided approval. One WWE source said they were able to land virtually everyone they hoped to for the “congrats” videos.

Since All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, these types of instances have been few and far between. Most notably, Jericho appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on Peacock last year.