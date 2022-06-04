AEW Stars React To CM Punk Announcement

CM Punk started trending on Twitter after his big announcement on Rampage. Like many fans, the AEW locker room also took the time to show their support for their world champion.

The Straight Edge Star cut an emotional promo on the show this Friday night. He revealed that he will have to step away from the company to get a surgery.

Many AEW stars took on their Twitter to react to the news. Dax Wheeler of FTR posted a picture of them and Punk. He promised to hold down the fort until he comes back:

CMFTR



We’ll hold it down until you come back.



Til the wheels fall off.



??? pic.twitter.com/NhBL7SQPfv — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 4, 2022

The AEW women’s world champion Thunder Rosa told the veteran to heal fast and return soon. She called him the Best In The World:

Heal fast, comeback soon Champ.

@CMPunk Best in The World! https://t.co/OipNPTXPht — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 4, 2022

AEW later confirmed that CM Punk will not be relinquishing the AEW world championship. They will crown an interim champion in the meantime.

As the top-ranking singles star, Jon Moxley will get the chance to qualify for the championship bout in a singles match on Dynamite. The company also announced a battle royal to determine Mox’s opponent for the show.

Evil Uno commented on this announcement wondering what would happen if he won the battle royal and became the new champion:

Evil Uno as next @AEW Champion? — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 4, 2022

Other stars who reacted to the news included people such as Dustin Rhodes, Danhausen, Aubrey Edwards, and more. You can check out the reactions below:

I’ve Fought for the @AEW World title twice Unsuccessfully.

Now that a new champion is needed! And will be crowned at #AEW #ForbiddenDoor with @njpw1972 That I spent nearly 9 yrs with. Just feels like the RIGHT time!

3rd times the charm as they say!

LFG! #MurderHawkChamp pic.twitter.com/bflpf5qcA2 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) June 4, 2022