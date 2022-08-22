AEW Tag Team Gets a New Name & Manager

AEW has repackaged the tag team known as Bear Country.

The team will now be known as The Iron Savages with JT Davidson as their manager. The change was made at the AEW Dark tapings in Orlando on Sunday.

This is from the #AEWDark tapings tonight. pic.twitter.com/VezEf9XUuy — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) August 21, 2022

Bear Country Background

Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson have been teaming together since 2017 where they worked for Create A Pro Wrestling Academy and Chaotic Wrestling. They started working for AEW in 2020.

Their first AEW match was on the December 3 episode of AEW Dark where they lost to The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson). The tag team made their AEW TV debut on the March 11, 2021 episode of Dyamite when Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) defeated Bear Country& Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt)

Their last televised match came on the July 6th episode of Dynamite where The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) defeated Fuego Del Sol & Ruffin It (Boulder, Bronson & Leon Ruffin).

All Elite Wrestling is taping two sets of tapings for the weekly YouTube show that will air in the coming weeks.