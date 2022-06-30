Rumor Killer On AEW Talent Debut

Update: Fightful Select reports they reached out to Jordynne Grace a few weeks ago about the music file. She clarified that Mikey Rukus has produced songs for her for quite a while, even dating back before AEW existed. She is under contract until at least Spring 2023

Original: A big upcoming AEW debut might have accidentally been leaked early by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus.

Rukus held a live stream on YouTube where he was just showing off the process of making entrance theme songs for AEW. He also broke down the drum tracks for the theme song for the Butcher and the Blade.

An oversight was spotted by fans when a list of files for recent AEW theme songs he had created was shown on screen. There were tracks listed for stars such as Claudio Castagnoli and Luchasaurus’ new theme song

An interesting name was also listed – current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, which you can see in the image below:

It should be noted that this is not confirmation that Grace is set for an upcoming AEW appearance, but it does imply that could be the case. It’s possible Grace could be coming in for a one-off appearance as AEW and Impact do have a working relationship.

Rukus later responded to the potential leak, claiming it has nothing to do with AEW. He never mentioned ROH, however, which is owned by AEW President Tony Khan.

Sorry to rain on the parade but has nothing to do with AEW ???. — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) June 30, 2022

Grace signed with Impact Wrestling in August 2018. She’s held the Impact Digital Media Championship, Knockouts World Championship, and Knockouts Tag Team Championship.